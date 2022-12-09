"Most profitable ego in history" - Jorge Valdano comments on Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo and his situation

Argentina legend Jorge Valdano has expressed his opinion on Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's current situation at club and country level, labeling his ego as the best commercial venture in history.

Ronaldo, 37, has been without a club since his contract at Manchester United was terminated via mutual consent last month. The club arrived at the decision after his contentious interview with Piers Morgan, where he launched a scathing attack on both the Old Trafford outfit and new manager Erik ten Hag for his treatment at the club.

Currently representing Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also garnered headlines on international duty. He was benched for his team's recent 6-1 round of 16 win over Switzerland.

"There is no problem with our captain. We've been friends for years. We spoke before the game and he had no issue with my decision. He's an example." Fernando Santos on Cristiano Ronaldo:

Speaking to The Guardian, Valdano claimed that Ronaldo's current predicament is down to his ego. However, he also asserted that the Portuguese's ego is beneficial to his teammates. He said:

"People talk about ego, but it's the most profitable ego in history – for his teammates too. His case speaks to me of the speed with which people forget. Big players performing is important because World Cups are defined through them. 1970 was Pele and his band; 1986 was Diego Maradona and his."

Sharing his thoughts on potential 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winners Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, Valdano continued:

"That's why it's such a pity Sadio Mane's not here, that Erling Haaland isn't. It's wonderful seeing Kylian Mbappe, who seems to have time for everything. Whereas with Lionel Messi, it's about his brain identifying the opportunity to make his talent tell, even without the physical condition. He has less but is giving more."

Ronaldo, who is appearing in his fifth FIFA World Cup, has scored just one goal in four matches in the ongoing quadrennial tournament.

He is next set to feature for Portugal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final fixture against Morocco on Saturday (10 December).

Cristiano Ronaldo set to reject €200 million offer from Al-Nassr, claims journalist

Cristiano Ronaldo is still determined to compete in the UEFA Champions League amid rumors of a potential switch to Saudi Pro league outfit Al-Nassr, as per Pedro Sepulveda. He wrote on Twitter:

"Cristiano will reject the €200m offer from Al-Nassr. He's not looking for money. He wants the ideal project to continue playing at the highest level. His priority continues to be a club with conditions to fight for Champions League. Playing in Asia is not an option."

"Cristiano will reject the €200m offer from Al-Nassr. He's not looking for money. He wants the ideal project to continue playing at the highest level. His priority continues to be a club with conditions to fight for Champions League. Playing in Asia is not an option."

Ronaldo, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Bayern Munich of late, has registered just three goals and two assists in 16 overall appearances for Manchester United in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

