“Most random team I’ve ever seen” “Selected on first come, first serve basis” - Liverpool fans react hilariously as Klopp names much-changed stating XI against Manchester United

Liverpool have announced the starting XI for their first pre-season outing of 2022 and fans have reacted hilariously. The Reds are in action against traditional rivals Manchester United later today (July 12) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp has brought with him a 37-man squad for their friendly games over the course of the month. All the first-team stars are present for their Far East trips in addition to a few academy youngsters who are looking to make an impression.

Ahead of their first pre-season match today, Liverpool unveiled their starting line-up and it was not what fans expected.

Liverpool FC @LFC Here’s how we line-up for our first pre-season outing of 2022



Goalkeeping talisman Alisson will feature between the sticks while Isaac Mabaya, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez and Luke Chambers will form an inexperienced back-four.

Skipper Jordan Henderson also starts alongside Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho in midfield while Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino make up the front three.

This will be Diaz's first pre-season match with the Reds as the Colombian joined them mid-season in January this year.

Given it's only a friendly match with little at stake, it makes sense for Klopp to field a rather young and inexperienced side instead of throwing all his first-team stars into the deep end.

Yet, the Liverpool fans haven't taken it kindly to his starting XI, reacting with bewilderment, shock, and even amusement.

One fan mocked the defensive selections as being made 'on a first come, first served basis' while another questioned the decision to keep new signing Darwin Nunez out of the line-up.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Liverpool begin preparations for Community Shield clash

Liverpool's first official match of the season is against Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30. Having lost in their last two appearances in the competition, the Reds will be keen to get third time lucky.

They will play four games before that, starting with the United clash today, followed by games against Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.

Klopp has all the first-team players back from their summer holidays. These players will be expected to play a part in the upcoming games to get rid of the cobwebs before the all-important clash against City.

