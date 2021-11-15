×
"Most selfish player ever" – Cristiano Ronaldo slammed after ruining last minute chance for Portugal equaliser against Serbia

Cristiano Ronaldo had an off moment during Portugal's defeat to Serbia.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Nov 15, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has come under massive scrutiny after trying an audacious volley during the dying moments of Portugal's 2-1 defeat to Serbia in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The game between Serbia and Portugal was a straight fight for World Cup qualification with the winner booking a berth in next year's showpiece tournament. Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a late winner to book their place for the World Cup.

However, Portugal did have one final chance to level the score and qualify for the World Cup. The ball fell on Cristiano Ronaldo's feet who tried to score from an impossible angle instead of looking for a teammate.

Football fans online were unimpressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's selfish attempt and have criticized the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for the same. Here are some of the best tweets from the moment:

POV: Portugal need a goal to qualify for the WC https://t.co/7UmLvVU12p
@Freknie This guy know that he cant finish it from there, from that position, but guess what, 😭 finished tapinaldo went for the spotlight as usual.Most selfish player ever💯
@Freknie This guy is not a real footballer man!
@Freknie @cristiano_peak He’s so finished, this fraud is done for😂😂
@Freknie he thinks hes the main character
@Freknie @cristiano_peak He wanted the spotlight so bad
@Freknie @cristiano_peak Ronaldo, this is not american football calm down
@Freknie @CrewsMat19 https://t.co/LrNwYGbCRo
@Freknie No one should ever blame the coach 🤣🤣
@Freknie @_Saiiff_ he sent the ball to Qatar instead of his team 😂 Siuuuu
@Freknie He’d rather not qualify than give someone else the glory it’s always been his way or no way
@Freknie Sent the ball Directly to Qatar, instead of sending the team. Unreal leader 👏👏
@Freknie Does this guy thinks he's playing score hero
This guy Ronaldo really went for a volley outside the box when he’s country needed a goal to qualify shameless https://t.co/ukyQUSy73X
That Ronaldo's final volley.. Lol
Ronaldo is trying to volley from range on his left foot when his country needs a goal🤣🤣
@donkey_fpl It’s not ridiculous to try a volley on the swivel from 20 yards out on your weak foot when you have a minute to put your country through to the World Cup? Let’s agree to disagree on that one 🤣
this is spectacularly hilarious twitter.com/trentszn__/sta…
@Freknie closest he’s getting to Qatar
@Freknie @DonFrenkie That's why Messi is the GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo himself had a poor outing against Serbia. The 36-year-old forward had only three shots in the entire game, with two of those being off target, while the third was blocked.

Portugal will have to go through the playoffs to secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Serbia, on the other hand, have qualified for their second consecutive World Cup after missing out on the 2014 edition.

Portugal will be seeded in Pot 1 for the World Cup playoffs. This should theoretically give the Selecao an easy draw to secure qualification.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal from the front during World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again Portugal's talisman during their World Cup qualification campaign. He scored six goals in the campaign, the most by a Portuguese player.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored some important goals for Portugal during the group phase of the qualification round. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored two late goals against the Republic of Ireland to secure a 2-1 comeback win for the Euro 2016 winners.

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored a hat-trick against Luxembourg earlier this year. That was Ronaldo's 10th international hat-trick, which is a world record.

Ronaldo will now be aiming to lead his side into their sixth consecutive World Cup. The 2022 edition of the showpiece tournament will be Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance of winning football's biggest competition.

Ronaldo holds the record for most caps and goals for Portugal. He has scored 115 goals in 184 appearances for the Portuguese national side.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
