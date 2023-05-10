“Most underrated footballer in history” - Barcelona fans feel it’s the end of an era as club confirm superstar’s departure

Barcelona have announced that Sergio Busquets will be leaving the club this summer. The midfielder is calling it time on his Camp Nou career - 15 years after making his senior team debut.

In a video released by the club on their social media accounts, Busquests announced that he was in his final weeks at the club. He told the fans:

"The time has come to announce that this will be my last season with Barca. It has been an unforgettable journey. I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium and reality has exceeded all my dreams."

He added:

"I wouldn't have believed it you if you had told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world and surpass 700 matches. It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years. Although it has not been an easy decision I think the time has come."

Barcelona fans took to social media to bid farewell to the club legend and posted:

Napaul @LifeOfNapaul @FCBarcelona The most underrated footballer in the history of the game. Goodbye Sergio Busquets. @FCBarcelona The most underrated footballer in the history of the game. Goodbye Sergio Busquets.

Abiodun A. Adeleke👨🏽‍💻 @iamAbiodunAA 🏽Respect 🫡 @FCBarcelona It would be very very hard to replace Sergio Busquets. He is one of the greatest Barcelona player. LEGEND🏽Respect 🫡 @FCBarcelona It would be very very hard to replace Sergio Busquets. He is one of the greatest Barcelona player. LEGEND 🙌🏽Respect 🫡 🔵🔴

Some reports suggested Sergio Busquets was ready to stay at Barcelona if Lionel Messi would return.

Xavi wanted Barcelona star to stay at Camp Nou

Xavi will be disappointed at Sergio Busquets' decision as he wanted the Barcelona legend to stay. He has been repeatedly calling for the midfielder to be a part of his squad next season and wanted him to sign a new deal.

The Spanish manager recently said, via Mundo Deportivo:

"The most important thing is that Busquets is calm and helps us until the end of the season. I don't think his decision will depend on whether Messi comes or not. It's difficult to choose the path, it happened to me. He knows it's important for him [and the] team and, if it continues, it will continue to be important for Barca."

However, the decision has now been made, and Busquets will be on his way out. Inter Miami and some Saudi Arabian sides are also reportedly interested in signing the Spaniard this summer.

