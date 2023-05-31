"Motherfu***r" - When journalist revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's x-rated nickname for Lionel Messi in his book

According to journalist Guillem Balague, Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly referred to Lionel Messi in rather unflattering terms, calling him "motherfuc***r".

This unexpected discovery by the journalist comes appears in his freshly published book, exposing a stark contrast to the respectful persona Ronaldo usually assumes towards Messi in public.

Interestingly, the heart of this story beats within the confines of the Real Madrid locker room. This was where Ronaldo reportedly used this controversial nickname for Messi, as Balague revealed.

As per the book, Ronaldo's teammates reportedly did more than just sit on the sidelines as they participated in this mockery of the Argentine wizard. As Balague describes (via SPORT):

"The players refer to Messi as Cristiano Ronaldo's small dog, to be put in his designer handbag."

This revelation raises eyebrows and questions alike – about locker room culture, and the personal dynamic between two of football's greatest. Balague's book has certainly stirred the pot and will spark impassioned debates among fans and pundits alike.

Members of Cristiano Ronaldo's household are allowed to talk about Lionel Messi

The Ronaldo household, unlike most soccer-obsessed homes, holds a certain code of silence when it comes to Lionel Messi. The two undeniable titans of the beautiful game, have been engaged in a heated football rivalry for over a decade and a half.

The duo are central characters in every football narrative and the main contenders for the game's most prestigious accolades. However, in the sanctuary of the Ronaldo home, there's an unusual hush regarding Messi, particularly when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is present.

This understanding stems from a desire to insulate Ronaldo from the relentless debates and incessant chatter of the external world. As explained by Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro in a 2018 interview (via GOAL), the code serves to maintain an atmosphere of tranquillity at home:

"We don't talk about Messi at home. Cristiano knows that behind the door, there is a whirlwind. And that when he goes through the door from the outside to the inside, he is protected. That's where he recharges all his batteries."

This shared agreement is emblematic of the family's collective effort to ensure Ronaldo remains undistracted and reenergized in the comfort of his home. The Portuguese's household, it appears is a fortress where debates about Lionel Messi are left at the doorstep.

Poll : 0 votes