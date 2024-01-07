"MOTM by a country mile", "That guy is a rock" - Liverpool fans in awe of star man's 'unreal' performance in 2-0 win over Arsenal

Liverpool fans have much to be happy about following their 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, taking them to the FA Cup fourth round on January 7. Ibrahima Konate, in particular, won their hearts, as they took to social media to praise him afterwards.

The hosts seemed to have the upper hand in the first half of the game, but they failed to capitalize on any of the opportunities to score. There were some rather notable moments, including Martin Odegaard's shot that smashed the crossbar and certainly gave Liverpool fans a reason to worry.

However, Arsenal couldn't find the mark at any point during the game. There were efforts from Kai Havertz, Reiss Nelson, and Bukayo Saka, but the visitors' defense held strong, with Ibrahima Konate leading them.

Before the break, the Merseysiders showed a sign of things to come, as Trent Alexander-Arnold rattled the crossbar. Liverpool elevated their gameplay in the second half and took control of the proceedings, putting their hosts on the back foot for the most part.

The breakthrough arrived in the 80th minute as Alexander-Arnold's freekick into the area was met by Jakub Kiwior's head, as he scored an own goal. The Gunners quickly scrambled for the equaliser, with very little time left on the clock, but they continued struggling to make inroads.

Late in stoppage time, Liverpool winger Luis Diaz sealed the deal with the second and final goal of the game, thanks to quick counter-attacking play.

What next for Liverpool and Arsenal?

Liverpool will return to Anfield and celebrate their triumph over Arsenal in the FA Cup, but only for a short time. They will need to turn their focus to the fixtures ahead of them. The fixtures for the next round of the FA Cup will be announced on Monday, January 8.

Liverpool are next set to face Fulham in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday. A strong showing will keep them in the run for four trophies this season.

For the Gunners, their early exit from the FA Cup will be a cause for concern, as they are now yet to win a match in last four games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last seven games, losing three in a row.

They currently have a two-week break before they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on December 20. They will be hoping to use the extra time to sort out their concerns.