"Mourinho told me about his rows & there’s only one side to take" - Richard Keys says former Manchester United manager told him everything about differences with 'virus' Paul Pogba 

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has not been left impressed by the documentary of former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The 29-year-old midfielder has his own documentary called Pogmentary which has caused a lot of debate recently.

In the documentary, Paul Pogba opens up on his tensions with former United manager Jose Mourinho. One of the incidents that caused controversy was when Pogba was in Miami mid-season nursing his injury. However, Mourinho questioned the Frenchman's conduct. Pogba recalled the incident in his documentary and said (via the Daily Star):

“It all started when I got injured. I decided to go to Miami for rehab and left. In Miami a paparazzo photographed me with my wife Zulay. Mourinho sent the photo to Raiola. I didn't like it at all... at all. I said to Mou, ‘are you serious? I am injured, but I come here to train three times a day. Who do you think I am? I'm not like other players’."

Richard Keys, however, did not buy into Pogba's side of the story. The 65-year-old presenter instead labelled Pogba a "virus" and stated how Mourinho has told him everything about their differences. Keys tweeted the following in that regard:

“I doubt there’s anything in the Pogmentary that will persuade me that Pogba isn’t a virus & United are well rid of him. £300,000/week - nothing? Didn’t feel loved? Please. Mourinho told me about his rows & there’s only one side to take.”

Richard Keys @richardajkeys I doubt there’s anything in the Pogmentary that will persuade me that Pogba isn’t a virus & United are well rid of him. £300,000/week - nothing? Didn’t feel loved? Please. Mourinho told me about his rows & there’s only one side to take. I doubt there’s anything in the Pogmentary that will persuade me that Pogba isn’t a virus & United are well rid of him. £300,000/week - nothing? Didn’t feel loved? Please. Mourinho told me about his rows & there’s only one side to take.

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89 million. The 29-year-old midfielder will now leave the club on a free transfer, ending a six-year stint at Old Trafford.

Pogba's time in Manchester was underwhelming to say the least. The World Cup-winning star managed 39 goals and 51 assists in 226 appearances across all competitions.

Paul Pogba set to resign for Juventus after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer

Paul Pogba is set to join Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer for the second time in his career. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal between the player and Juventus has already been agreed and should be made official in the coming weeks.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



2012: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free



2016: Paul Pogba joins Man United for £89m



2022: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free Manchester United have let Pogba leave for free ... again2012: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free2016: Paul Pogba joins Man United for £89m2022: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free Manchester United have let Pogba leave for free ... again 👀⚫ 2012: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free🔴 2016: Paul Pogba joins Man United for £89m⚫ 2022: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free https://t.co/eq78EmgwLh

Paul Pogba had a stellar time at Juventus from 2012 to 2016. The Frenchman won four Serie A titles with the Old Lady and also reached the 2015 UEFA Champions League final. However, Juventus lost to FC Barcelona on that occasion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far