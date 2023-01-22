"Move on with the game!" - Gary Neville destroys 'madman' Mikel Arteta for what he did in Arsenal vs Manchester United clash

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his touchline antics during the Premier League clash between the two teams on Sunday (January 22).

The score is currently level at 2-2. Marcus Rashford's sensational opener was responded to by strikes from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka. Lisandro Martinez equalised for United in the 59th minute.

Arteta, meanwhile, received a yellow card for his antics on the touchline in the first half. The Spaniard reacted to Luka Shaw's foul on Saka. He theatrically reminded the officials that Manchester United had made four fouls during the firs -half and deserved a booking.

WelBeast @WelBeast Wow! Just wow! Rashford wow!! Wow! Just wow! Rashford wow!!

However, the over-enthusiasm from Arteta saw him get booked. Neville slammed the Spaniard for his antics, saying that Arteta should just move on, saying (via Express):

"I think he’s right there Anthony Taylor. He’s been singled out over the last few weeks, Mikel Arteta, but I have to say it was just a basic foul, there was nothing in it. Shaw’s just trying to get in front of him. Saka does well, but he charges back up the touchline like a madman, Mikel Arteta, just watch him. There’s nothing in it; it’s a foul; move on with the game. He makes it look like he’s two-footed him."

Neville added:

"I was here a couple of weeks ago for the Newcastle game, and he was at it all game, Mikel Arteta, which is fair enough, but on occasions where it wasn’t called for. He charged about 15 yards down the touchline, and that was what he was shown a yellow card for."

The Gunners are two points clear of Mancheter City (45), who have played a game more.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauded Manchester United ahead of Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal FC - Premier League

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Manchester United, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Erik ten Hag's team, saying (via the Gunners' website):

“When you look at the squad that they have, it's just incredible. The individuals and the collective organisation can beat any opponent in this league, and we'll plan the game knowing that he (Casemiro) is not available."

He added on the rivalry with Manchester United:

“I think the history and the clashes and the way those two clubs have competed, it tells you everything that you need to know before the match. It's a huge game in the league, in the country, around the world,. and we have to prepare for that."

Arsenal's only league defeat of the season has come against United.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes