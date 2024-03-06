"Move to get a career" – Freddie Ljungberg tells 24-year-old Arsenal star to leave club

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has advised Reiss Nelson to leave his boyhood club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Nelson, who spent time at his team's youth academy between 2008 and 2017, has struggled to play regularly since returning from loan at Feyenoord in the summer of 2022. He is considered to be below the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order.

Since the start of last campaign, the right-footed attacker has started nine of his 39 appearances for Arsenal. The 24-year-old has bagged four goals and recorded five assists in just 1,142 minutes of action so far.

Speaking recently to the Premier League Productions, Ljungberg provided his two cents on the Gunners' squad overhaul in the past few seasons. He elaborated (h/t HITC):

"When you put it like that, it's pretty clear. The owners have done a great job in pumping money into the club – they changed them because they want to be at the top of the table and that cost money."

Urging Nelson to secure an Arsenal exit soon, Ljungberg concluded:

"They kept Bukayo and Martinelli. They are top players. [Emile] Smith Rowe has had some injuries. I think Reiss Nelson doesn't get the chances that he maybe needs and should move to get a career. But the rest of it is gone."

Overall, Nelson has helped Mikel Arteta's outfit lift one FA Cup and two Community Shield trophies so far. He has contributed eight goals and nine assists in 87 overall games across competitions for his team.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have joined race to sign striker with £86 million clause

Speaking on The Here We Go podcast, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"Yes ,I think there will be movement, this is the feeling, there is a release clause into the contract of Viktor Gyokeres and it is £86 million. So this is the price, even when in January we had rumours about English clubs moving around Gyokeres, the message from Sporting was very clear, the release clause or nothing."

Claiming that the Gunners have scouted the attacker, Romano added:

"We know how tough it is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, we all remember what happened for example with Enzo Fernandes to Chelsea, Pedro Porro to Tottenham [Hotspur]. They will not give up, so this is how they negotiate in Portugal, this is also likely for the Gyokeres deal. Arsenal scouts were in attendance to follow Gyokeres, it is true, but there are also other clubs in the transfer race."

Since leaving EFL Championship outfit Coventry City in a potential £20 million deal last summer, Gyokeres has emerged as one of the most in-form strikers in Europe. The 25-year-old has helped Sporting relish a narrow one-point lead atop the 2023-24 Primeira Liga table.

So far, the 19-cap Sweden international has netted 32 goals and laid out 11 assists in 35 matches across all competitions for his current club.