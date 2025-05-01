"Moving like Mr Bean", "Nobody crashes out like him" - Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Al-Nassr loss to Kawasaki

Following Al-Nassr’s 3-2 loss to Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC semifinal on Wednesday, fans on social media have commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction. The veteran was spotted talking to himself and making some frustrating gestures after the defeat, which eliminated Al-Nassr from the competition.

Watch the video below (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

Tatsuya Ito blazed his shot into the net to put Kawasaki Frontale ahead in the 10th minute of the game. Sadio Mane equalized for the Knights of Najd, rifling his shot past goalkeeper Thebault-Yamaguchi following a pass from Nawaf Al-Boushal in the 28th minute.

At the cusp of halftime (41’), Yuto Ozeki slotted in a close-range rebound, which gave Kawasaki Frontale a 2-1 lead at the break. Akihiro Lenaga doubled Kawasaki's lead after receiving a short pass from Wesley in the 87th minute.

Al-Nassr’s Ayman Yahya reduced the deficit with an outstanding goal to make the scoreline 3-2 in the 87th minute. However, the game ended 3-2 in favor of the Japanese side.

After the defeat, Fans via X commented on Ronaldo's frustrating reaction, with one posting:

"Moving like Mr Bean 😭😭.”

"Talking to himself after a defeat What a head*oss,” another added.

"Man lord knows what planet my goats head is at💔,” a worried fan opined.

"Guy is glitching 😂,” another hilariously tweeted.

"😂 nobody crashes out like Ronaldo,” wrote another.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform in Al-Nassr’s game against Kawasaki Frontale?

Al Nassr v Kawasaki Frontale: AFC Champions League Elite Semi-Final - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo was on point in attack but failed to convert some big chances that might have altered the result. This left the Portuguese visibly frustrated with the Japanese side.

In his stint, Ronaldo maintained 78% (29/37) passing accuracy. He recorded two key passes, registered two shots on target, but missed two big chances. He also hit the woodwork once and won four out of seven ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Having been eliminated from the AFC Champions League, the Knights of Najd will turn their attention to the Saudi Pro League. In the title race, they are eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad. Al-Nassr are ranked third and have accumulated 60 points from 29 league games, with five games to go.

They will next face Al Ittihad at home on Wednesday, May 7.

