  "Moving like Mr Bean", "Nobody crashes out like him" - Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Al-Nassr loss to Kawasaki

"Moving like Mr Bean", "Nobody crashes out like him" - Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Al-Nassr loss to Kawasaki

By Abel Yisa
Modified May 01, 2025 17:15 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo left frustrated following Al-Nassr's loss to Kawasaki
Cristiano Ronaldo left frustrated following Al-Nassr’s loss to Kawasaki

Following Al-Nassr’s 3-2 loss to Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC semifinal on Wednesday, fans on social media have commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction. The veteran was spotted talking to himself and making some frustrating gestures after the defeat, which eliminated Al-Nassr from the competition.

Watch the video below (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

also-read-trending Trending

Tatsuya Ito blazed his shot into the net to put Kawasaki Frontale ahead in the 10th minute of the game. Sadio Mane equalized for the Knights of Najd, rifling his shot past goalkeeper Thebault-Yamaguchi following a pass from Nawaf Al-Boushal in the 28th minute.

At the cusp of halftime (41’), Yuto Ozeki slotted in a close-range rebound, which gave Kawasaki Frontale a 2-1 lead at the break. Akihiro Lenaga doubled Kawasaki's lead after receiving a short pass from Wesley in the 87th minute.

Al-Nassr’s Ayman Yahya reduced the deficit with an outstanding goal to make the scoreline 3-2 in the 87th minute. However, the game ended 3-2 in favor of the Japanese side.

After the defeat, Fans via X commented on Ronaldo's frustrating reaction, with one posting:

"Moving like Mr Bean 😭😭.”
"Talking to himself after a defeat What a head*oss,” another added.
"Man lord knows what planet my goats head is at💔,” a worried fan opined.
"Guy is glitching 😂,” another hilariously tweeted.
"😂 nobody crashes out like Ronaldo,” wrote another.
How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform in Al-Nassr’s game against Kawasaki Frontale?

Al Nassr v Kawasaki Frontale: AFC Champions League Elite Semi-Final - Source: Getty
Al Nassr v Kawasaki Frontale: AFC Champions League Elite Semi-Final - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo was on point in attack but failed to convert some big chances that might have altered the result. This left the Portuguese visibly frustrated with the Japanese side.

In his stint, Ronaldo maintained 78% (29/37) passing accuracy. He recorded two key passes, registered two shots on target, but missed two big chances. He also hit the woodwork once and won four out of seven ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Having been eliminated from the AFC Champions League, the Knights of Najd will turn their attention to the Saudi Pro League. In the title race, they are eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad. Al-Nassr are ranked third and have accumulated 60 points from 29 league games, with five games to go.

They will next face Al Ittihad at home on Wednesday, May 7.

About the author
Abel Yisa

Abel Yisa

Twitter icon

Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.

A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.

He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies.

Know More

Edited by Aditya Singh
