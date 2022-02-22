"Much more confident" - Sergio Aguero makes bold claim about Argentina's World Cup chances

Former Argentina forward Sergio Aguero believes La Albiceleste should not be taken lightly in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Argentina ended a near three-decade-long wait for an international trophy when they won the Copa America in 2021.

The side have made a lot of progress under Lionel Scaloni as the manager has brought in more structure and made good use of a talented squad at his disposal.

Lionel Messi remains central to their hopes, but they have other players who they can rely on when the going gets tough.

Aguero explained that the draw will play a crucial role in how far La Albiceleste can go in the World Cup, and added that they are a better team than they were in the 2018 World Cup.

The former Argentine ace told TyC Sports (h/t Mundoalbiceleste):

“Obviously the candidates are always the same: Germany, France and Spain. I believe that today, Argentina are much more confident than before, so be careful. If they continue like this as a group, the World Cup could be very interesting. The draw is always key but in the end, you play everyone.”

Argentina will look to go all the way in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentine football has always had some talented players, but they seem to underachieve on the international stage.

The World Cup in 2018 showed how far they had fallen as they struggled to get out of their group. They were then dominated by France in their knockout game even though the scoreline suggested otherwise.

Scaloni’s arrival has helped the team as they have a clear structure under the manager. Winning the Copa America in 2021, their first since 1993, will boost the players’ mentality regarding going toe-to-toe with the best teams.

As Aguero said, the likes of France and Spain will be major forces in the World Cup and Germany have improved a lot under Hansi Flick.

Other nations like England and Italy will also make it an interesting World Cup. But unlike the 2018 World Cup, the South Americans will hope to progress further this time.

