"Much prefer this to the overpay for Raphinha" - Presenter happy with Arsenal links to 23-year-old forward

Television presenter Chris Hamill has claimed that PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo would be a better transfer target for Arsenal than Raphinha.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for the former Leeds United star, who scored 11 goals in 35 Premier League games last season. However, the 25-year-old opted to join Barcelona in a deal worth £55 million earlier this month.

The north London side have switched their focus to alternatives and are believed to be considering a move for Gakpo. The Dutchman enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign as he scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions, helping PSV win the KNVB Cup.

According to Terry Flewers, PSV are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £33.9 million for Gakpo. Chris Hamill believes the Dutchman is a better transfer target for the Gunners than Raphinha as they would have had to 'overpay' for the Brazilian.

"PSV's Cody Gakpo heavily linked with Arsenal this morning for €40 million. Cover along the frontline, means Saka stays on the right, won't 'demand' first-team minutes. Much prefer this to the overpay for Raphinha," said Hamill on Twitter.

Gakpo will be keen to be a regular starter next season to boost his chances of being part of the Netherlands squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Arsenal could attempt to sign West Ham star Jarrod Bowen instead of Cody Gakpo

Arsenal could attempt to sign West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen instead of Dutch winger Cody Gakpo due to the England international's incredible form and Premier League experience.

Bowen has scored 27 goals in 104 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions. The 25-year-old enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 18 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions and helping David Moyes' side reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The former Hull City star could be keen to make the move to one of the Premier League's top-six clubs in the near future.

According to Football.london, the Gunners' technical director Edu Gaspar has held talks with Bowen's representatives.

West Ham could also be open to parting ways with the forward as they have signed Gianlucca Scamacca from Sassuolo.

