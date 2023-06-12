"Mudryk is special", "Real Madrid might pay our asking price for Havertz now" - Twitter reacts as Germany play out 3-3 draw with Ukraine

Germany and Ukraine played out a closely contested 3-3 draw in Bremen. Fans on Twitter are reacting as Chelsea stars Mykhailo Mudryk and Kai Havertz played starring roles.

Niclas Fullkrug opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the match. Viktor Tsygankov equalized in the 18th minute. While Mykhailo Mudryk seemingly found the back of the net in the 23rd minute, his effort was later awarded as an own goal to Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

Tsygankov scored another 11 minutes into the second half. Havertz reduced the deficit in the 83rd minute before Joshua Kimmich scored an injury-time penalty to restore parity.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the nail-biting match with one of them writing:

"Mudryk is special."

Another fan wrote:

"Real Madrid might pay our asking price for Havertz now."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Germany and Ukraine played out an entertaining stalemate:

Germany @DFB_Team_EN



#GERUKR Two late goals earn us a draw against Ukraine in Bremen 🤝 Two late goals earn us a draw against Ukraine in Bremen 🤝#GERUKR https://t.co/xmbPa5gxgL

🛸 @stadcfc Real Madrid might pay our asking price for Havertz now Real Madrid might pay our asking price for Havertz now https://t.co/Cst5fB2NFi

thatfootballguy @XtremelyXpert @DFB_Team_EN Our defense is what we need to be ashamed of. One of the trash defense in the world @DFB_Team_EN Our defense is what we need to be ashamed of. One of the trash defense in the world

Ross B @RossBhela16 @DFB_Team_EN Celebrating a draw against Ukraine when we were 3-1 down... This is not the Germany I know... this is not not good enough and it hasn't been for a good 5 years at least. @DFB_Team_EN Celebrating a draw against Ukraine when we were 3-1 down... This is not the Germany I know... this is not not good enough and it hasn't been for a good 5 years at least.

Rocky @NitishFCB

A lot of talents coming but these areas are so weak.



Flick is benching 2 best attacking talents Musiala & Wirtz is unreal @DFB_Team_EN Germany has mid players right now. Need good CB,RB,LB, Striker, DM..A lot of talents coming but these areas are so weak.Flick is benching 2 best attacking talents Musiala & Wirtz is unreal @DFB_Team_EN Germany has mid players right now. Need good CB,RB,LB, Striker, DM..A lot of talents coming but these areas are so weak.Flick is benching 2 best attacking talents Musiala & Wirtz is unreal

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Real Madrid's pursuit of Germany star Kai Havertz

While Kai Havertz had a poor 2022-23 season with Chelsea, scoring nine and assisting one in 47 matches, the Germany international has emerged as a target for Los Blancos.

After Karim Benzema, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio, and Eden Hazard's departure, the Madrid giants are looking to reinforce their attack. They have targeted Havertz. However, the negotiations have stalled as Fabrizio Romano reported:

"Real Madrid have no intention to pay big fee for Kai Havertz. He’s appreciated by Ancelotti but no plans to spend €60m plus add-ons requested by Chelsea. Negotiations currently off, could only change if price tag will be lower later in the window."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Negotiations currently off, could only change if price tag will be lower later in the window. Real Madrid have no intention to pay big fee for Kai Havertz. He’s appreciated by Ancelotti but no plans to spend €60m plus add-ons requested by Chelsea.Negotiations currently off, could only change if price tag will be lower later in the window. Real Madrid have no intention to pay big fee for Kai Havertz. He’s appreciated by Ancelotti but no plans to spend €60m plus add-ons requested by Chelsea. ⚪️ #RealMadridNegotiations currently off, could only change if price tag will be lower later in the window. https://t.co/qJ5BN1DiSJ

Havertz, despite his current lack of form, is a quality layer. He is reportedly well-appreciated by the Los Blancos board. Hence, it won't be surprising to see the club reignite their interest once the transfer window opens.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes