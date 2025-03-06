Multiple Bundesliga clubs eager to see Arda Guler and Endrick on loan amid lack of regular playing time at Real Madrid: Reports

According to a report by Sport, multiple Bundesliga clubs are considering loan moves for Real Madrid stars Endrick and Arda Guler. The young footballers are highly rated prospects but have struggled to play consistently in the Spanish capital.

Guler joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2023 from Fenerbahce for a reported €20 million fee and was a part of the team that won the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League last season. Despite his time at the club, the Turkish midfielder has managed just 1524 minutes across 42 games for the European champions since he arrived, bagging nine goals and five assists.

Endrick is in his first season with the European champions, having arrived in the summer of 2024 from Palmerias for a reported €47.5 million. The young striker has struggled to dislodge Kylian Mbappe as the side's starting striker but has managed 490 minutes in 27 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

The report suggests Real Madrid would prefer to send the young forwards on loan to the Bundesliga after successful loan spells in Germany for stars in the past. Achraf Hakimi and Dani Carvajal spent successful loan spells with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively.

"He is not an undisputed starter, but he is a very important player" - Real Madrid boss on Brahim Diaz after match-winning performance against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on Brahim Diaz after the Moroccan star scored the winning goal for his side against cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid. The Madrid-based clubs faced each other on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, and Diaz scored the decider in a 2-1 victory.

Discussing Diaz's impact and his future game time when Jude Bellingham returns, Ancelotti insisted that the forward was not going to be relegated to the bench after his performance.

The Italian tactician said after the match via Managing Madrid:

“It’s not true that he will return to the bench. He is contributing a lot, also last year. He is not an undisputed starter, but he is a very important player. He makes the most of every minute I give him and he is a very, very important player for us. He’s going to play when I put him on.”

He concluded, saying:

“The team ran and worked hard. Two players made the difference. Rodrygo and Brahim were the best. They worked hard and contributed a lot.”

Real Madrid next face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in LaLiga before facing Atletico Madrid again in the return leg on Wednesday. Los Blancos are looking to end the season with their League and European crowns retained after a tough campaign.

