'Must be because of his attitude'- Danny Mills suggests Manchester United attacker is not delivering what's asked of him from Ralf Rangnick

Danny Mills has claimed Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is not working hard enough in the club's training sessions. Mills has assumed that his lack of effort in training saw Sancho get dropped for the clash against Aston Villa on Saturday. United boss Ralf Rangnick opted to start youth product Anthony Elanga ahead of Jadon Sancho against Steven Gerrard's side.

Anthony Elanga was praised by Ralf Rangnick for his performance against Aston Villa. The German claimed the youngster did exactly what he wanted him to do. Jadon Sancho, on the other hand, was brought on as a second-half substitute on the night but was unable to make an impact on the game.

Jadon Sancho is yet to score a goal or provide an assist for United since Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the club's interim manager. Former Manchester City Danny Mills believes Sancho does not want to run and 'his attitude' resulted in his omission from Manchester United's starting line-up.

"We know Sancho has got fantastic ability, we know he can create and score. What's the only reason you can imagine he's not playing? Maybe he's not putting it in during training, he's maybe not doing what the manager wants him to do," Mills told Football Insider.

Mills added:

"He might not want to defend or run. Clearly, the manager is not seeing what he needs to see in training. It;s not that he isn't fit enough, it's not that he doesn't have the ability, it must be because of his attitude."

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73 million last summer. The 21-year-old was widely considered one of the brightest young prospects in Europe prior to his move to Old Trafford. Sancho, however, has managed to score just two goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League giants this season.

Rangnick's inability to get the best out of Manchester United's youngsters is a major source of concern

Since being appointed as United's interim manager in November, Ralf Rangnick has led the club to four wins, three draws, and one loss in eight games.

Manchester United have lacked consistency, cohesion, and direction under the management of the German. They have managed to score just ten goals in those eight games.

Rangnick's inability to get the best out of Manchester United's youngsters has, however, been the biggest source of concern for the club's fans.

Jadon Sancho is yet to score a goal or provide an assist under the management of Ralf Rangnick. Mason Greenwood has scored one goal and provided just one assist. Marcus Rashford has not scored a goal or contributed an assist since Rangnick took over the reign at Old Trafford.

Manchester United possess a core group of youngsters, including the likes of Sancho, Greenwood and Rashford, who are seen as the future of the club. Rangnick, therefore, must find a way to develop and get the best out of the aforementioned players if he is to succeed at Old Trafford this season.

