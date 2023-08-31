"Must have dirt on Southgate," "Absolute joke" - Fans call out England manager Gareth Southgate for picking Manchester United star in 23-man squad

Fans have reacted to Gareth Southgate including Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in his England squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine. Maguire is also in the squad for the friendly against Scotland.

Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, and Aaron Ramsdale are the three goalkeepers. Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker are the eight defenders.

The Three Lions boss has called up former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. Apart from Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold (primarily a full-back), Jude Bellingham, Connor Gallagher, Kalvin Phillips, and Declan Rice have been chosen in midfield.

Up front, Eberichi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Callum Wilson have earned call-ups.

Maguire's inclusion has raised the most eyebrows, as the Manchester United centre-back is yet to make a competitive appearance this season. Fans have lambasted Southgate for keeping faith in the defender, with one tweeting:

"Maguire must have some dirt on Southgate."

Another reckons it's a joke that Maguire has been selected ahead of more deserving candidates:

"It’s a joke how Harry Maguire gets to be called up non-stop while not even playing a single minute while other defenders have to work even harder just to get into the squad."

Here are the top reactions on X following Southgate's decision to include Maguire in his England squad:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Three Lions take on Ukraine in Poland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on September 9 before hosting Scotland in a friendly three days later. Southgate's men have had a perfect qualifying campaign so far, winning all four games, scoring 15 goals and conceding just once.

How have Manchester United fared this season?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (right)

Manchester United have had an unconvincing start to their new 2023-24 Premier League campaign. Erik ten Hag's men have won two of their three games, losing the remaining one.

United kicked off their new season with a rather fortuitous 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to Raphael Varane's second-half winner. The Red Devils, though, came unstuck in their first away league game of the campaign at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou's side ran out 2-0 winners, with Pape Sarr (49') opening the scoring before Lisandro Martinez's own goal compounded the visitors' misery.

In their next league outing at home to Nottingham Forest on August 26, United fell behind by two goals. To their credit, Ten Hag's side rallied. Christian Eriksen (17') reduced arrears before Casemiro restored parity seven minutes into the second half.

Captain Bruno Fernandes scored the winner from the spot 14 minutes from time as United moved to eighth in the standings, three behind leaders Manchester City (9).