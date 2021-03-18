Will try to convince Messi to stay with us: Joan Laporta 

Joan Laporta, who won the Barcelona presidential elections recently, has claimed during his inauguration that getting a new contract over the line for Lionel Messi is a "must-do task" for him and the rest of the hierarchy at the Nou Camp.

"I take the opportunity to say again that I will try to convince Leo (Messi) to stay with us. That is a must-do task, I will do all I can. He knows it," Laporta said. "Whatever he does will be OK but we will try to make him stay because he is the best player in the history of football."

Laporta was elected ahead of candidates Victor Font and Toni Freixa to take the helm at Barcelona for a second period, following an incredibly successful stint as the club president from 2003-2010.

Joan Laporta: "I will do everything I can to try to convince Leo to stay. We will try because he is the best player in history and forgive me for telling you in front of everyone here, but you know how much I love you and how much we want you to stay" #Transfers 🇦🇷🚨 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) March 17, 2021

A large feature of the 58-year-old's election campaign was the long-term future of Lionel Messi, something Laporta asserted once again as he was sworn in at the Nou Camp for a second time.

"And my apologies Leo, for saying this right here and right now, but you know of my love for you, Barca loves you a lot and if this stadium would be full when you play the next game I am sure you wouldn't be able to leave," Laporta added.

Links with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City persist as Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona remains undecided

Lionel Messi was the subject of the biggest transfer story last summer. The Argentine superstar revealed he wanted to leave Barcelona but was unable to do so due to a release clause in his contract which was being contested by those at the Nou Camp.

The 34-year-old was vocal in his criticism of the hierarchy at the Blaugrana and has since remained tight-lipped over whether or not he will stay and sign a new deal this season, despite having a starring role in Ronald Koeman's side so far.

His last La Liga game without a goal or assist was 3 months ago. pic.twitter.com/gmxCAABcVo — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 17, 2021

Messi has scored 27 goals and made 12 assists already this season, showing no lack of desire while playing for Barcelona. However, he is yet to decide on his future at the end of the season as he is continually linked with a move to both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Many at PSG have expressed their desire to see the Argentine play in Paris next season, with midfielder Leandro Paredes even claiming he has been asked not to talk about his compatriot anymore.

With Laporta taking charge at the Camp Nou again, a contract at Barcelona may very well be on the cards for Lionel Messi, but the Argentine's future remains uncertain for the time being.