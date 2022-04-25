"Must be so exciting being a Liverpool fan" - Cesc Fabregas in awe of 'role model' Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have impressed Monaco star Cesc Fabregas, who revealed his amazement at the ongoing project at Anfield. The former Barcelona midfielder has been very impressed with how Klopp’s team has been performing and gave the club its due respect.

The Spanish World Cup winner took to Twitter to share his opinion on Liverpool's performances in recent years, tweeting:

“Even though they are competing vs one of the best teams in the last few years in Man City, it must be so exciting being a Liverpool fan the last couple of years. What Klopp has created around the club it’s actually amazing and you can feel the energy in every game. A role model.”

Fabregas, who has featured for some of the best clubs in the world, is no stranger to high performing teams and clearly respects Liverpool. While the Reds are currently one point behind Manchester City in the league standings, they remain in every other competition and could end up winning a remarkable quadruple.

Liverpool's latest win against Everton keeps them breathing down the necks of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Fabregas will hope that the Reds can continue to impress him and other fans who have become mesmerized by their style of play and brilliance.

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in Merseyside derby

The Reds piled the pressure on their relegation-threatened crosstown rivals Everton with a commanding 2-0 win at Anfield. They dominated the game from the start but failed to take the lead early on. Everton managed to put in a fighting defensive performance and held on, despite having less than 20 percent possession in the first half.

The Reds continued their domination in the second half, with their rivals barely holding on to the game and their Premier League status. Jurgen Klopp's men broke the deadlock after a sustained period of pressure in the 62nd minute through an Andrew Robertson header from Mohamed Salah's cross.

Late in the game, the Reds made sure of all three points thanks to a close-range header from Divock Origi who found the back of the net after brilliant play from Luis Diaz.

The win now sees Jurgen Klopp’s men sit one point behind league leaders Manchester City as they set their sights on an unprecedented quadruple.

