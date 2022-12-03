"Must feel ashamed" - Patrice Evra blasts England fans for doubting Manchester United star at FIFA World Cup

Patrice Evra has hit out at England fans for questioning Manchester United star Harry Maguire's selection at the FIFA World Cup. He claims that the centre-back has never disappointed for his country and has to be playing every game.

England fans were not happy with Gareth Southgate because he picked Harry Maguire in their FIFA World Cup squad over Fikayo Tomori. Fans, and many pundits, believe the AC Milan star should have made the squad ahead of the Red Devils defender.

Speaking to BetFair this week, Evra claimed England fans questioning Maguire should be ashamed. He added that he understands the disappointment of Manchester United fans as the former Leicester City man has not done well for the Red Devils.

He said:

"Harry Maguire has never disappointed in this England team. He never lets England down, so that's why he plays. So those fans who didn't want him to play must feel ashamed of themselves now. United fans can have a say about Maguire, but England fans can't have a say about Maguire."

Evra sends message to England ahead of Senegal clash at FIFA World Cup

Patrice Evra has sent a warning to England and asked them not to take their FIFA World Cup Round-of-16 game against Senegal lightly.

He added that he believes in Gareth Southgate and said:

"England have to be careful because this is the game against Senegal where if they win, people will say it's normal. But if they lose, it's the end of the world. It's the end of the world for Gareth Southgate. The fans will say he's one of the worst managers. This is a massive trap, but I believe in England, I believe in Southgate."

Evra continued:

"I just want to make sure Southgate dies by his ideas and that he's not influenced by the fans. They are the fans, they have to have an opinion, but I hope he's going to stick to his tactics because he's the one who will know if Foden is playing well enough in training to start him. Don't start him just because the fans or pundits want him to start."

England face Senegal on Sunday and are aiming to get into the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, where they will face France or Poland.

