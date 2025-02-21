"Must be a Hilal fan", "Hope he never gets game time again" - Fans rip into Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate after loss to Al-Ettifaq

Al-Nassr fans on X have criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Mohammed Al-Fatil after he had a poor outing during their shock 3-2 loss against Al-Ettifaq. The two sides faced each other in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Friday, February 21.

After a goalless first half, Ayman Yahya gave Al-Nassr the lead in the 47th minute with a clinical header. However, former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum leveled the scores eight minutes later with a good finish after Al-Fatil accidentally kept the former onside.

The Saudi Arabia international thought he had redeemed himself when he headed home in the 65th minute to give Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. the lead. Unfortunately, Al-Fatil scored an own goal (82') to get Al-Ettifaq back into the game.

Wijnaldum then completed his brace seven minutes later to seal a 3-2 comeback win for the visitors. To add insult to injury, Al-Nassr's recent blockbuster signing Jhon Duran received a straight red card for violent misconduct in stoppage time.

Fans were unimpressed by Al-Fatil's performance, who was stepping in for the suspended Mohamed Simakan. One fan posted:

"I hope he never gets game time again, they want to call these players “pros” but he’s plays like a amateur. especially against a team that’s bottom of the league."

Another fan believes Al-Fatil is an Al-Hilal fan:

"Fatil must be a hilal fan"

Other fans reacted below:

"Ronaldo supposed to win league with defenders like fatil 🤡🤣", one fan commented

"AL FATIL is a fraud," another added

"HE DOESNT DESERVE TO PLAY FOR THIS TEAM EVER AGAIN BIN THIS GUYY MANNNN," one fan stated

"This guy fatil should never wear this shirt again," another chimed in

"Good, he should blame himself for today’s loss. If Simakan had played Al Nassr would have taken all 3 points," another insisted

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Al-Nassr's 3-2 loss against Al-Ettifaq?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were dealt a massive blow after they suffered a 3-2 loss against Al-Ettifaq. Their title aspirations hang in the balance. They are fourth in the SPL table with 44 points from 21 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who have a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo garnered a match rating of 7.3, as per FotMob. The 40-year-old completed 28 passes from an attempted 30 with an accuracy of 93 percent but created zero chances going forward. He also landed all six of his shots on target but was unable to find the back of the net, missing one big chance in the process.

The Knights of Najd will be hoping to bounce back in their next fixture against Al-Wehda on Tuesday, February 25.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 22, 2025, at 1 AM IST. They are subject to change.

