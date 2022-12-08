"Must be Ronaldo's fault" - Fans troll Manchester United and Erik ten Hag as they lose 4-2 against Cadiz

Manchester United suffered a 4-2 defeat in a mid-FIFA World Cup friendly against Cadiz CF, and fans on Twitter are tearing Erik ten Hag to shreds.

Cadiz are the lowest scorers in La Liga with just nine in 14 matches.

However, they made it look easy during the first 14 minutes of their friendly encounter with the Red Devils.

Cadiz defender Carlos García-Die Sánchez put the La Liga strugglers in front in the eighth minute when he headed home from a wide free kick.

The Pirates were 2-0 up in the 14th minute when Anthony Lozano slotted home an astute finish.

Ten Hag looked on in frustration as his side were defensively torn apart early on.

However, Manchester United were handed a route back into the game in the 21st minute when Zidane Iqbal was brought down in the Cadiz box.

Anthony Martial stepped up and sent an audacious panenka past Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma.

The Red Devils went in at half-time with much to ponder as they were all over the place defensively.

Ten Hag rang the changes, 10 of them, as he looked to deal with a haphazard performance.

Just four minutes into the second half, Ten Hag reaped the rewards when substitutes Kobbie Mainoo and Marc Jurado combined.

Mainoo was on the scoresheet in the 49th minute as United evened proceedings.

The 17-year-old is earning comparisons to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who United chased throughout the summer.

He made no mistake with an accomplished finish.

Cadiz then got back in front in the 56th minute through Ruben Sobrino, who came sliding in at the far post to guide the ball in.

The much younger United outfit were given the difficult task of keeping up with the more experienced La Liga side.

The Pirates added a fourth in the 76th minute after sloppy play from United allowed Tomas Alarcon to strike past Red Devils keeper Martin Dubravka.

Here are some reactions from fans to an enthralling mid-FIFA World Cup friendly in which Ten Hag's side were bested:

🐙 🇵🇹🇧🇷🇫🇷 @vib9y united losing to cadiz?must be ronaldo’s fault united losing to cadiz?must be ronaldo’s fault

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ There is a reason Aaron Wan-Bissaka has only played four minutes this season There is a reason Aaron Wan-Bissaka has only played four minutes this season

Lost the opening game to Brighton

Got owned by Brentford 4-0

Destroyed by Haaland

Lost to a dead Aston Villa team ☠️

blanco @blanc0_jay United getting cooked by fucking Cadiz United getting cooked by fucking Cadiz 💀

André Phoenix 🥶 @IC3BlackPhoenix This game was over before it begun. A hard lesson for the MUFC kids to learn MUFC 2-4 Cadiz. 77 mins. This game was over before it begun. A hard lesson for the MUFC kids to learn MUFC 2-4 Cadiz. 77 mins.

Kallum Growden @KallumGrowden3 these cadiz players celerbrating beating a side full of 17-18 year olds these cadiz players celerbrating beating a side full of 17-18 year olds😂😂

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Kobbie Mainoo, remember the name. Kobbie Mainoo, remember the name. 👏🔴

#MUFC The result against Cadiz does not matter for Manchester United. This is a chance for Erik ten Hag to try out certain players & tactics, for younger players to try & make an impression on EtH. The result against Cadiz does not matter for Manchester United. This is a chance for Erik ten Hag to try out certain players & tactics, for younger players to try & make an impression on EtH.#MUFC

flappertons @flappertons @ManUtdMania_ Ten Hag is a coach, not a magician. Brandon Williams is a League 1 player. @ManUtdMania_ Ten Hag is a coach, not a magician. Brandon Williams is a League 1 player.

ً @utdrobbo Kobbie Mainoo to the moon. Kobbie Mainoo to the moon.

centredevils. @centredevils Kobbie Mainoo is 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 Kobbie Mainoo is 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 🌟

Manchester United target Cody Gakpo comments on rumors of a move

Gakpo is a man in form

Gakpo, 23, continues to be continuously linked with a move to Manchester United.

He was tracked by the Red Devils throughout the summer but remained at PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutchman is impressing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands, scoring three goals in four appearances.

He was asked about speculation over a move to United ahead of Louis van Gaal's side's quarter-final clash with Argentina on Friday, 9 December.

Gakpo said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. If they come, I will think about it with God’s help. I thought about Man Utd last summer, but when that didn’t happen, I didn’t know anymore. Then Leeds arrived, I had doubts… now I wait and see”.

