“Must be taken week by week” - Tata Martino provides fresh injury update on Lionel Messi

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has issued an update on the fitness status of Lionel Messi after the Argentine forward picked up an injury against Nashville. The 36-year-old has suffered two different injuries this season, indicating that his fitness levels have waned considerably.

Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 and quickly became a fan favourite as he captained the club to Leagues Cup glory. His exertions in the competition, however, cost the side dearly as he missed out on too many of their MLS games through injury afterwards.

Lionel Messi was absent from the Inter Miami squad that faced DC United in the MLS on Saturday, with Sergio Busquets picking up the armband in his absence. The Argentinean had been substituted early against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup game on Wednesday, March 13, following a hamstring injury.

Gerardo Martino provided an update on the condition of his talismanic forward after his side defeated DC United in the MLS on Saturday. The Argentine tactician revealed that the club intended for the 36-year-old to return in time for the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals against Monterrey next month.

"Leo's injury must be taken week by week, we are going to evaluate it. What is clear is that with him there is a goal to arrive in conditions to play in the CONCACAF cup quarterfinals."

Before the start of this season, Lionel Messi already had fitness problems which caused him to miss some of the pre-season friendlies. He is expected to now pull out of consideration to feature for Argentina in friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica later this month.

Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami down DC United in style

Despite the absence of iconic captain Lionel Messi, Inter Miami made light work of DC United in their MLS clash, winning 3-1. The Herons had to come from behind to claim all three points in the match away from home.

Jared Stroud gave DC United the lead after 14 minutes, only for Leo Campana to equalise for Inter Miami ten minutes later. Second-half substitute Luis Suarez scored another brace to take his tally to four goals in five MLS games.

Inter Miami sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with ten points, level with MLS champions Columbus Crew, who have played a game less. The Herons face two games against New York Red Bulls and New York City in the MLS in March when Lionel Messi may return.