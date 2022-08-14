“Must be torture for Cristiano – hope he escapes soon” – Piers Morgan labels Manchester United players as ‘gutless bunch’ after first half meltdown against Brentford

British journalist Piers Morgan has torn into Manchester United for their abject first-half display against Brentford while empathizing with beleaguered forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils were 4-0 down within 35 minutes of their Premier League clash on Saturday, August 13. The Bees stung them really hard through goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo.

Football Daily @footballdaily Dasilva 10’

Jensen 18'

Mee 30'

Mbeumo 35'



Half-time and Brentford are SMASHING Manchester United 4-0. Dasilva 10’Jensen 18'Mee 30'Mbeumo 35'Half-time and Brentford are SMASHING Manchester United 4-0. ⚽️ Dasilva 10’⚽️ Jensen 18'⚽️ Mee 30'⚽️ Mbeumo 35'Half-time and Brentford are SMASHING Manchester United 4-0.🔥 https://t.co/bAiMud1zsH

Morgan, who has been a fierce critic of the side, called United players a bunch of "wastrels," playing alongside whom must be "torture" for Ronaldo.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Imagine being the greatest footballer of all time having to endure playing with this gutless bunch of weak woeful wastrels? Must be torture for @Cristiano - hope he escapes soon."

This isn't the first time that Morgan has used the term "wastrels" for Manchester United this summer. He also called them that while slamming them for being overpaid and underperforming.

Frankly, you cannot argue with his claims. Erik ten Hag's side have been genuinely poor so far this season, especially today, as Brentford sliced through them like a knife through butter.

While David de Gea was directly at fault for their first two goals, United's defense has been all over the place. They could be often seen leaving acres of space at the back for the hosts to work. There was no communication among their defenders whatsoever.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Imagine being the greatest footballer of all time having to endure playing with this gutless bunch of weak woeful wastrels? Must be torture for @Cristiano - hope he escapes soon. Imagine being the greatest footballer of all time having to endure playing with this gutless bunch of weak woeful wastrels? Must be torture for @Cristiano - hope he escapes soon. https://t.co/8QbvEdmAEF

Ten Hag made a few changes to his lineup from their opening day loss against Brighton & Hove Albion last week. He reinstated Ronaldo back into the XI and dropping Scott McTominay to the bench.

However, it clearly isn't working. Manchester United have now suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of their campaign for the first time since the Premier League's inaugural 1992-93 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be desperate to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves around Europe by expressing his desire to leave Manchester United last month (via The Times).

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Everyone was attacking Cristiano Ronaldo for saying according to the reports that he wants to leave because the project is not convincing.



If this doesn't change your mind, I don't know what can. Everyone was attacking Cristiano Ronaldo for saying according to the reports that he wants to leave because the project is not convincing.If this doesn't change your mind, I don't know what can. https://t.co/zzb6sVlMvk

He was unconvinced by their ability to win trophies, and following two disastrous performances in the new season, his fears are coming true. Manchester United also failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

The team looks far from ready to compete for top honors this season as well. The Portuguese will be more desperate than ever to get himself out of this mess.

