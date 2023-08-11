"Must-win game" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Manchester United vs Wolves

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov expects the Red Devils to beat Wolves in their opening Premier League clash on Monday (August 14).

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur forward sees this game as a must-win, particularly because he considers the 2023 Carabao Cup winners to be title challengers.

Berbatov feels Erik ten Hag's men will come away with a victory at Old Trafford. In his predictions for the weekend's Premier League clashes, he said (via Metro):

"Wolves is a must-win game for Manchester United, especially as I expect them to challenge for the title because it’s about time. There has been a lot happening off the pitch with Wolves this week and they will want to put everything behind them with a win to start well, but I don’t see that happening at Old Trafford. I expect United to win this one."

Wolves have had a summer to forget so far. Former manager Julen Lopetegui has made his way out of the club following the transfer of the club's star man Ruben Neves.

The midfielder was among the first to opt for a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Al-Hilal paid a reported fee of €55 million to acquire the Neves' services.

Paul Merson tips Manchester United to dispatch Wolves in opening Premier League fixture

Football pundit Paul Merson believes Manchester United will comfortably beat Wolves 4-0 in their opening Premier League fixture of the season. Wolves have brought in Gary O'Neil following Julen Lopetegui's departure this week.

The club have also lost their top talent Ruben Neves this summer. These factors, according to Merson, will see them struggle at Old Trafford. He said (via United in Focus):

"Wolves are in disarray at the moment – they’ve sacked their manager three days before a trip to Old Trafford. Manchester United won’t believe their luck, and I’m backing them to win this game."

The Red Devils will be looking for a strong start after playing out a 1-1 draw in their final pre-season friendly to Athletic Bilbao. New signing Rasmus Hojlund is expected to miss the clash as he recovers from injury.