"My absolute top priority are my children" - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez makes heartfelt claim

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has stated that becoming a mother has been a life-changing experience for her. She added that she now puts her children’s needs above everything else.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez became parents for the first time in November 2017, welcoming their daughter Alana Martina into the world. In October 2021, the Portugal ace announced that he and his girlfriend were expecting twins.

Six months later, in April 2022, the couple had their second daughter, Bella Esmeralda, but announced that they had tragically lost their baby boy, Angel, during birth.

Having experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in the last few years, Georgina Rodriguez has admittedly become a different person, with new sets of priorities. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she opened up about her experience, saying:

“The most important thing in the world to me and my absolute top priority are my children. When you become a mother, your priorities change and your own needs take a back seat. You live entirely for your family.

“Motherhood shows you what pure, unconditional love really is and how to love others endlessly.”

In addition to nurturing Bella and Alana, Georgina Rodriguez is also co-parenting Cristiano Junior, Eva Maria, and Mateo Ronaldo, Ronaldo’s three biological children. The Spanish-Argentine model, whose net worth reportedly stands at $12 million, has been dating Cristiano Ronaldo since 2016, after crossing paths at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Portuguese journalists slam Italian model after she shared chat with Cristiano Ronaldo before he dated Georgina Rodriguez

Portuguese journalists Leo Caeiro and Filipa Castro, who work on CMTV's Manha CM, have slammed model Barbara Gambatesa after she exposed her chats with Cristiano Ronaldo.

In one of her recent TikTok videos, the Italian model claimed that Ronaldo contacted her on Instagram in 2016, asking to meet up in Madrid. As proof, she shared some of her chats with Ronaldo on camera. The said exchange took place before Ronaldo started dating Georgina Rodriguez.

Discussing the topic, Leo and Filipa criticized the model, claiming that she only wanted to gain followers and earn a few quick bucks by using Ronaldo’s name.

Filipa began by saying:

“What does this lady want? Gain followers and tell the world that you exchanged messages with Cristiano Ronaldo. It's one more.”

Leo added:

“These girls don't want to work; they're always looking for easy money, an easy life. They don't want to work; they want a life of ostentation. Everyone must envy the life that Georgina has; she has the life of a queen. They see it, they also think it's possible.”

Barbara, who stays in Napoli, admittedly asked Ronaldo to come to Italy to meet her, as she had no plans to visit Madrid. The Portuguese replied with a laughing emoji before stopping to respond to her messages. The two ultimately never ended up meeting.

