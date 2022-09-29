“My agent told me that Man United were interested in me, but I thought it was a joke” – Manchester United legend recalls moment when Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign him

Park Ji-sung has revealed the conversation he had with Sir Alex Ferguson before he signed for Manchester United, explaining how he was in awe of the legendary boss.

The South Korean legend moved to Old Trafford from PSV Eindhoven in 2005 and became Manchester United's first ever east Asian player. Park became a fan favorite due to his relentless work rate and adaptability, playing 205 for the Red Devils over seven seasons.

Park was part of the side that won four Premier League titles in five years between 2007-11, as well as a Champions League and Club World Cup victory in 2008.

Speaking to NBC Sport, the former playmaker recalled how Sir Alex convinced him to move to the Theatre of Dreams, as Park stated (as quoted by Sport Bible):

"My agent told me that Man United were interested in me, but I thought it was a joke, why? Then I just didn't take it seriously"

Park laughed and added:

"My manager said to me that Sir Alex Ferguson was waiting for your call, I said 'What? Why?' and he said 'he wants to talk to you' and then I realised he was really serious."

Park Ji-sung reveals how Manchester United teammates helped him settle in English football

The Korean, who starred during his nation's run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2002, couldn't speak a word of English when he arrived in Manchester.

But he was extremely complimentary to his former colleagues who helped him settle into a new country. Park also claimed that Ferguson is a 'great man' after he won 13 league titles at the club, with the retired midfielder adding:

"When I joined the players all just helped me to adapt to the culture of the club and the culture of England, how it looks like in the Premier League.

Park added:

"And even Sir Alex Ferguson off the pitch is a really great man and great person to follow, it made it a lot easier to adapt to the English culture."

Following his departure from Manchester United, Park joined Queens Park Rangers for their doomed season in the Premier League as they were relegated in meek fashion.

He spent his final season as a professional at his former club PSV, before retiring in 2014 aged 33.

