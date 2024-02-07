“My aim is to win the quadruple” - Liverpool superstar signals desire to finish Jurgen Klopp era on a high

Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that he is focused on winning the quadruple as the Reds prepare to bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The German manager has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the current season and take a minimum one-year break from management. He replaced Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool's manager in October 2015 and has since helped the club win every major title on offer.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the several Liverpool players who owe a lot of their on-field success to Klopp. He made his senior debut under the German in October 2016 in a 2-1 EFL Cup win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Since then, the 25-year-old has become one of the best full-backs on the planet and was made the club's vice-captain last summer. Speaking about his ambitions going into the tail end of the 2023-24 season, he told CNN (00:01):

"Like I said, between now and the end of the season, I'm focused on winning every single trophy possible. My aim is to go win the quadruple, win four trophies that we can go and achieve and create those memories..."

Liverpool notably entered May of 2022 on the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple. However, they finished runners-up in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, winning the two domestic cup competitions on offer. They are on the hunt for four trophies once again this season, although they are in the UEFA Europa League instead of the Champions League this time.

Liverpool can win first trophy this season in February with EFL Cup final against Chelsea

Liverpool face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on February 25 at Wembley. The two teams met in the finals of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup in the 2021-22 season, with Jurgen Klopp's men winning on penalties on both occasions.

Liverpool have been better than the Blues in the two sides' head-to-head meetings in recent seasons. Klopp's side are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against the west London giants and have lost just twice against them across competitions since September 2018.

The Reds have been impressive in other competitions as well this season. They currently lead the league table with 51 points from 23 matches and have a fifth-round FA Cup match against Southampton on February 29.

They also finished top of their Group in the UEFA Europa League, which means they will skip the Round of 32 and progress directly to the last 16. The Reds will, hence, only be back in action in Europe in early March.