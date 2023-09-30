Football
  "My beautiful love" - Georgina Rodriguez shares snaps from romantic date with Cristiano Ronaldo 

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Sep 30, 2023 21:27 GMT
Georgina Rodriguez shared snaps from her date with Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez has taken to social media to upload a set of snaps from her dinner date with Cristiano Ronaldo. The high-profile couple spent some quality private time in an exclusive restaurant in Riyadh.

Rodriguez wore a stylish sky-blue one-piece while Ronaldo rocked a colourful shirt. They sat in a mellow ambience, decorated with trees. Apart from giving fans a glimpse of her date, Rodriguez showed off her expensive jewellery and a stunning watch. Ronaldo wore an eye-catching piece of watch.

Georgina Rodriguez captioned the images:

"My beautiful love"

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr last year, the player has been living in Riyadh alongside Rodriguez and his five kids.

The couple is often seen going to high-end restaurants. Ronaldo doesn't post too much about his private life on social media. He mostly uses the platform to update fans about his career and business-related ventures, Rodriguez, though, gives her fans a glimpse of the couple's romantic life.

Her recent post has been a hit among fans, as it has amassed a massive 2 million followers in a little over two hours.

When Georgina Rodriguez revealed how her friends tease her about marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. They started dating when the Portuguese used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The couple are parents to two children and co-parent three others. Despite their long association, Ronaldo and Rodriguez are yet to tie the knot. Rodriguez once revealed that her friends often tease her about a potential marriage.

She added that her friends use Jennifer Lopez's song, 'The Ring', to antagonize her (via Sports Manor):

"It doesn’t depend on me. … I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

She added:

"They are always joking about the wedding. ‘When’s the wedding?’ Ever since Jennifer Lopez put out that song about ‘The Ring’. My God, they’re always singing a tune.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are among the most famous couples in the world and are adored by fans. Hence, their wedding in the near future could send netizens berserk.

