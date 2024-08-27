“My biggest goals for next year” - Real Madrid star Vinicius sets eye on milestone achievement in 2025

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has stated that he wants to open a school which carries his name in 2025. The Brazilian winger has been phenomenal for his club on the pitch but is focused on how he can positively impact lives in his homeland.

The 24-year-old San Goncalo native grew up in a poor neighborhood and is keen to provide schools and opportunities to disadvantaged children from similar areas.

Vinicius said (via the Mirror):

"I'm already helping lots of children in Brazil. I want to help many more and one of my biggest goals for next year is to have the first school carrying my name because I always looked up to my idols. I always talk about Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, (Lewis) Hamilton. One from each sport and one that I follow closely."

"In the last year LeBron James invited the people from my institute to go and visit his school and they said it's a fantastic place where it is not only football, basketball and sports that are taught but first of all, education. I want to help many children in the future so Brazil can be a country with better education and a better quality of life."

Vinicius Jr. added:

“To become a professional and for every 1million people only two or three become professional players. So the motto and the goal of my institute is always to give children the freedom and the ability to be doctors or teachers - something other than football. In Brazil we need more teachers, we need more lawyers, we need more doctors.”

The Real Madrid forward is one of the best players in the world at the moment and is among the favorites to win this year's Ballon d'Or award. He helped Los Blancos win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season.

Vinicius Junior keen to achieve more with Real Madrid

The Brazilian winger also talked about the success he wants to achieve on the pitch with Real Madrid. He believes Los Blancos have one of the most talented squads in the world, including superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo.

Vinicius has emerged as a key part of the team since he arrived in 2018, scoring 83 goals and providing 77 assists in 267 games. He claimed that he remains hungry to achieve more success at the club, adding:

“I’ve always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, so I cherish every moment like it was the last. Everyone wants to win for the best team on the planet. And to be able to play with the best and score so many goals in so many finals - to be able to help so much."

“I’ve already won two Champions Leagues and I play with others who have already won six – players like [Dani] Carvajal, [Luka] Modrić, Nacho and Toni [Kroos]. They motivate us each day to play beyond our limits and that everything is possible with the team we have now."

Vinicius said:

“We might have one of the best teams for the next decade, and now, we have to show on the pitch that we can perform.”

Vinicius Jr. has started the new season where he left off last season, bagging two assists from his opening three games for Real Madrid.

