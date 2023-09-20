"My body has still got it" - 2019 UEFA Champions League final streaker shows off gymnastic skills on Instagram in viral video 

Kinsey Wolanski, who invaded the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium during the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final, recently uploaded a video clip showing off her gymnastic skills.

The social media influencer rose to prominence after streaking in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. After invading the game at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, she quickly became a famous name among the football fans.

The American influencer has worked in a couple of movies and is also a popular celebrity on social media. Kinsey Wolanski has more than three million followers on her Instagram account and her YouTube account has around 170,000 subscribers.

Wolanski recently caused a stir among her fans after she uploaded a video clip on Instagram, where she was seen showing her gymnastics skills. In the video, she did back flips, running front flips, handstands, splits, and more. She captioned the video:

"A little night gymnastic session to remind me my body has still got it!"

Meanwhile, in the 2019 UEFA Champions League, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool defeated Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. They won their sixth UCL title with the help of goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Kinsey Wolanski says streaking at the UEFA Champions League will help her reach her goal of early retirement

After the famous streaking incident in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, Kinsey Wolanski became a famous name among football fans. Shortly after invading the ground at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, the social media influencer addressed her plans for an early retirement in an interview.

While talking to The Sun in 2019, Kinsey Wolanski stated that she is planning to retire at the age of 30. Hence, to make enough money and get famous, streaking at the Champions League was her only option. The American influencer said:

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that."

After the streaking incident, Wolanski stepped into the field of modeling as well as acting in California. According to Cosmopolitan, she then became a professional stuntwoman and also worked in a couple of movies such as Slasher Party and Stalk Her.