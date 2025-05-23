"My bond with Real Madrid is eternal" - Carlo Ancelotti pens heartfelt farewell letter to Los Blancos supporters as club announce exit

Carlo Ancelotti has penned a heartfelt farewell message to Real Madrid fans before his last game in charge of the club. The Italian manager’s departure will see him put an end to a six-year journey at the club across two stints.

Ancelotti had previously managed the Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015 before returning in 2021 for a second stint. During his second tenure, Ancelotti led Los Blancos to two LaLiga titles and two Champions League titles, among other trophies.

In what has been a largely underwhelming campaign, reports emerged that the 60-year-old could leave Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season. The club and the manager have now confirmed their decision to part ways this summer.

On Friday, May 23, Ancelotti confirmed his departure by sharing a post on his Instagram account. He wrote:

“Today we go separate ways again Today again I take in my heart every moment lived in this wonderful second stage as Real Madrid coach. It's been unforgettable years, an incredible journey full of emotions, titles and, above all, the pride of representing this shield.

“Thanks to the president Florentino Perez, to the club, to my players, to my staff and, above all, to this unique fan that has always made me feel like one of them. What we have achieved together will remain forever in the memory of Madridism, not only for the triumphs, but for the way we achieved them. The magic nights of the Bernabéu are already football history.

“Now a new adventure begins, but my bond with Real Madrid is eternal. See you soon, Madridistas. Hala Madrid and Nothing Else.”

Across his two stints at Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti won 15 titles, making him the most decorated manager in the club’s history.

Real Madrid’s statement on Carlo Ancelotti’s departure

Real Madrid released an official statement on their website on Friday confirming Carlo Ancelotti’s departure. They thanked him for what he helped them achieve and revealed that they will pay tribute to him in tomorrow’s home league match against Real Sociedad.

The statement reads:

“Real Madrid CF and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to end his tenure as Real Madrid manager. Our club wishes to express its gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football.”

“Carlo Ancelotti led our team through one of the most successful periods in our 123-year history and has become the coach with the most titles in our history: three European Cups, three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, and two Spanish Super Cups. A total of 15 titles during his six seasons at our club.”

“For Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, "Carlo Ancelotti is now forever part of the great Real Madrid family. We are proud to have enjoyed a coach who has helped us achieve so much success and who has also represented the values of our club in an exemplary manner." Tomorrow, the Santiago Bernabéu will pay tribute to him in what will be Carlo Ancelotti's final match as Real Madrid manager. Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life.”

Ancelotti will now take over the managerial mantle of the Brazil national team while Xabi Alonso will replace him as Los Blancos manager.

