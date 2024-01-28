"My brain was completely fried" - Manchester United legend says he regrets heated argument with Sir Alex Ferguson 

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel recently opened up about an altercation with Sir Alex Ferguson during his playing days.

During the 1993-94 season, the Red Devils locked horns with Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield. Manchester United squandered a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with the Merseysiders.

While speaking about the match, Schmeichel revealed an incident with his boss in the dressing room. He said (via the Daily Star):

“I came off the pitch and we were 3-0 up and although it should’ve been seven or eight – we ended up drawing 3-3. I felt like I kept us in it for one point because for some reason we just stopped playing and you can’t do that at Anfield.

"Then your feelings get mixed around without having any time to cool-off before you get into the dressing room, and on that day it was me who got picked on. I got picked on a lot by the manager because I was one of the strongest characters in the dressing room and by that time I understood that.

"On that particular day, my brain was completely fried, and I just couldn’t take it, why me? I was thinking, ‘look around, you could do that to literally anyone else in here, but not me, I kept us in it.’ That was how I felt.

"I said things to him I shouldn’t have said, but I’m one of those guys that thinks whatever happens in the dressing room should stay in the dressing room.

“Could you argue against him? All the time. Was he looking for it? All the time. In front of the dressing room? All the time. In a way, it made him respect you. It was just this one time that I was wrong and didn’t realise it."

Schmeichel, a Manchester United legend, is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history. He played a crucial role for the Red Devils in their iconic treble win in 1999.

"He’s not a kid anymore" - Pundit sends warning to Manchester United star amid poor form

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has warned Marcus Rashford that he could lose his place in England's starting XI if he does not improve his performances.

The English winger has struggled for the Red Devils this season, scoring just four goals in 26 appearances across competitions. He has seen a huge drop-off in form from last term when he racked up 30 goals and 11 assists for United.

Ince believes Rashford could be suffering from a lack of confidence. He said (via Metro):

"There’s probably a lack of confidence at times too – which every player can go through, I went through it a lot – but he’s got to get back to his best. It’s not just about the goals, people think just because he scored against Tottenham that he’s back to his best, but it’s more about his all-round game. It’s about performing week in, week out."

He added:

"He’s not a kid anymore – he’s a man and he needs to go through these stages to become a better player. Unless his form picks up, I don’t think he will be starting for England."

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four amid turbulent form under Erik ten Hag. Manchester United have displayed poor form in Europe as well, finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group.