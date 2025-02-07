“My challenge with him is a huge challenge” - Unai Emery on Marcus Rashford after his loan move from Manchester United

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has admitted that he has a huge challenge on his hands in dealing with Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford for the rest of the season. The English forward completed a loan switch to the Premier League side on transfer deadline day after over a month without action.

Former Arsenal boss Emery was insistent on Aston Villa signing Rashford from Manchester United as the possibility of a transfer grew. The 27-year-old had not played since early December after Red Devils coach Ruben Amorim deemed him to not be doing enough to play.

Emery spoke about Marcus Rashford in his press conference ahead of Aston Villa's FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. He revealed that while he has yet to see any negative signs from the forward, he understands that he has a significant challenge in terms of helping the Manchester United loanee find his best level.

Trending

Expand Tweet

“Rashford has trained excellently, he has huge potential to exploit. I don’t want to know the reason he's leaving Manchester I’m very happy to try to exploit and help him recover his performances. My challenge with him is a huge challenge," Emery said.

Marcus Rashford's deal with Aston Villa includes an option to buy worth around £40 million, and the forward will be keen to impress. He may get his chance to make his debut for the club when they face Tottenham at Villa Park, as he has yet to appear in the FA Cup this season. Rashford has been included in Villa's squad for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United coach reveals reason for Marcus Rashford axe

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has revealed why he could not work with forward Marcus Rashford at the club. The Portuguese tactician froze the 27-year-old out before he eventually left the club to join Aston Villa on loan.

In his press conference, Amorim revealed that he did not manage to get Rashford to buy into his ideas of training and playing football. He wished the forward all the best in Aston Villa, calling him a good player.

Expand Tweet

“I couldn’t put Marcus Rashford to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it. I just wish the best to Rashford and Unai Emery, and they can connect because he’s a very good player," Amorim said.

From all indications, Manchester United appear keen to offload Rashford permanently, seeing as his loan deal includes a buy option clause. The forward will hope to find his feet under Emery and help Villa achieve its goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback