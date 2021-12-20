"My challenge was poor and misjudged" - 'Gutted' Andy Robertson sends emotional message to Liverpool fans after sending off against Tottenham 

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has apologized for his tackle on Emerson Royal that earned him a red card in the second half against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Reds faced a buoyant Spurs side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and were held to a 2-2 draw. With the defeat, they fell three points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table.

There were several talking points from the encounter, as referee Paul Tierney and the VAR came under intense scrutiny after the game.

Robertson’s sending off in the 77th minute gave Tottenham Hotspur a clear advantage in the final ten minutes or so, but Liverpool held on for a point.

The Scotland international later apologized for his tackle on Emerson. He wrote on Instagram:

"I was brought up to take responsibility when you’ve done something wrong and I have to admit my challenge was poor and misjudged. My mistake giving them the chance to make the decision. Gutted!"

"Probably best I don’t speak about other things in the match, other than to say how proud I am of the rest of the team. Me aside, the boys were different class in unbelievably difficult circumstances. Support unreal as well in difficult times! Wish we could have rewarded it with a win! Stay safe, YNWA."

Liverpool will feel aggrieved by the on-field decisions against them

Jurgen Klopp was furious after multiple decisions on the field went against Liverpool.

The first was Harry Kane’s studs-up challenge on Andy Robertson that should have seen him off the pitch. However, the forward was shown just a yellow card.

Diogo Jota also should have had a penalty in the first half after he appeared to have been shoved to the floor by Emerson Royal. However, referee Paul Tierney claimed that the forward had purposely stopped to win a penalty.

Klopp said after the game:

"Mr Tierney told me Diogo [Jota] stops on purpose because he wants the foul. First and foremost if you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot do both. It is always helpful when you play football yourself. When you see the situation back (Diogo Jota’s penalty appeal), the VAR is there. Why is he stopping? I don’t understand."

Liverpool will hope to return to winning ways when they face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. However, it remains be seen if the game will go ahead because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases among the two clubs.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh