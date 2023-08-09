“My chubby boy going in with his dad” – Barcelona attacker’s partner shares adorable clip of him and baby walking out together before Tottenham game

Barcelona star Raphinha's partner Taia Belloli shared an adorable social media snap of the footballer walking out with his baby for the Joan Gamper trophy clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Barca won the match at Camp Nou by a scoreline of 4-2.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the Catalan club in the third minute before Oliver Skipp scored a brace. Late goals from Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Ez Abde turned the tie on its head with the Blaugrana winning the match by a score of 4-2.

Belloli was present in the stands to support Raphinha and she shared some adorable images and videos of her baby. The baby was also carried out by Raphinha to the field on his lap. Belloli captioned the image, writing:

"God, I have no words to thank you! What a special day. ❤️ My chubby boy going in with his dad."

Raphinha played 62 minutes of the clash against Spurs before being replaced by Ez Abde. Barcelona managed to get the comeback win despite an impressive performance from Ange Postecoglou's team.

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto spoke about Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal made a substitute appearance during Barcelona's 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur. The youngster provided a few sparks of brilliance during the game and played a key role in the build-up to Raphinha's goal.

Yamal, 16, is one of the best talents to come out of the club's La Masia academy in recent times and his performance against Spurs was a measure of his widely appreciated talent. Roberto spoke highly of the youngster after the game as he told the media (via Barca Universal):

“I congratulated Yamal. He is brilliant. We don’t need to be in a hurry. We have to be patient with them. The guys are doing very well and I encourage them to continue.”

Yamal made his debut for the first team last season during a 4-0 La Liga win against Real Betis. He became the youngest player in the club's history to play for the first team. Given his talent, Yamal is expected to become a key player for the club in the near future.