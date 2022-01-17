"My dad believed in the project and loved Arsene Wenger" - Bukayo Saka reveals he joined Arsenal despite interest from Chelsea and Tottenham 

Bukayo Saka has revealed he had sessions at Chelsea and Tottenham before joining Arsenal. The youngster eventually joined the Gunners as his father was a big fan of Arsene Wenger.

Saka has been in fine form for Arsenal this season and has been a key part of Mikel Arteta's tactics. The youngster is touted to become a legend at the club but came very close to joining their arch-rivals as a kid.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Saka confirmed he had a session at Tottenham Hotspur but did not return for more.

"I remember one session, and I don't think I went to another one. But, yeah, I think it was just to go and try different clubs but we always had Arsenal in our hearts."

When asked where else he had sessions before deciding his final destination, Saka replied:

"There was Arsenal, Chelsea I was at for a bit, there was Watford, there was Tottenham. I think there was maybe two more but those are the ones that I can remember from the top of my head. Arsenal was the one I always wanted to go to. It seemed like they had a lot of faith in their youth and there was a clear pathway."

Saka added:

"You could see the players coming up from Hale End to London Colney, and my dad also really believed in the project and he loved Arsene Wenger a lot. So I think Arsenal was the club in the hearts of my family so we chose them."

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Mikel Arteta has been pleased with Bukayo Saka's performances this season and has been praising him at all chances.

The Arsenal manager spoke highly of the youngster back in December and said:

"To play in those positions for a big club like us, you need to be producing goals and assists every single game, it's what we demand from him and he has the capacity to do it and he's doing it better and better."

Arsenal are challenging for the top 4 this season and are among the favourites to play in the Champions League next season.

