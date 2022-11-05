"My dad was the first one that I phoned" - David Beckham recalls the time Sir Alex Ferguson made him cry at Manchester United

Manchester United legend David Beckham has recalled his emotional reaction to former manager Sir Alex Ferguson making him the Red Devils' No. 7.

The legendary Old Trafford manager handed a young Beckham the iconic jersey in 1997 and the free-kick specialist has stated that he could hold back his emotions at the time.

Speaking in a video from Manchester United's official website, Beckham explained how emotional he felt when Ferguson told him he would be the club's next No. 7. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I'd had probably one of the best seasons of my career in that No.10 shirt. The phone rings and it's the boss. He said, 'David, it's the boss. We're signing Teddy Sheringham and he's going to have the No.10 shirt. See you pre-season.'"

Beckham continued:

"And that was it. I go into pre-season, the boss pulls me into the office and he said, 'How are you feeling, David?' I said, 'Well, boss, I really loved the No.10.' He said, 'Yes, but you're going to get the No.7'. I think I cried. My dad was the first one that I phoned when I got the No.7 shirt."

"My dad was a Bobby Charlton fan; that's why my middle name is Robert. So my dad was a full-on, hardcore United fan. So the fact that I was then his son playing for Manchester United, wearing the No.7 shirt, I knew how important that was."

The No. 7 shirt has been an iconic jersey for the Red Devils and has been worn by some of the best players to ever play at Old Trafford. George Best, Eric Cantona, and more recently, Cristiano Ronaldo, have all worn the No. 7 and provided unforgettable memories for United supporters.

Manchester United continue to succeed under Erik ten Hag

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left the Old Trafford dugout, United have struggled to return to the heights they reached under the Scot. However, with Erik ten Hag now in charge at the club, the Red Devils have begun to look like their former selves.

Manchester United will be aiming to snatch all three points from Aston Villa when they travel to Villa Park on Sunday (6 November) to add another win to their current streak. The Red Devils have three wins in a row across all competitions, beating Sheriff, West Ham United, and Real Sociedad in their most recent fixtures.

United have not lost a match since their 6-3 shock loss against eternal rivals Manchester City in early October.

