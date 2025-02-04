Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch has named France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as his footballing idol, heaping praise on the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner in the process.

Gravenberch, 22, has cemented himself as a crucial starter for the Reds since the start of the 2024-25 term. He has rejuvenated himself in a number six role, starting all 31 of his total club appearances this season.

During a recent interview with LFCTV, Gravenberch opened up about his childhood and said that his father introduced him to Zidane. He stated:

"Neymar, [Lionel] Messi, and all these footballers were on TV, you know? And then my dad said one time to me: 'You have to watch, on YouTube, you have to watch Zinedine Zidane and then you're going to see real football'. And then I went to YouTube and watched all these clips of Zinedine Zidane. I was like: 'Nah, from now on...' The technique, the composure, just everything, [it's something I like]."

During his playing career, Zidane represented Real Madrid and Juventus at the club level. He lifted a total of 11 trophies for the aforesaid two teams, including the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2022.

The 2000 UEFA European Championship winner made 227 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid. He found the back of the opposition net 49 times and recorded 67 assists for the La Liga giants.

Ex-scout claims Feyenoord star has capability to play for clubs like Real Madrid & Liverpool

Speaking to Dutch outlet Goedemorgen Eredivisie, ex-Feyenoord scout Bernard Schuiteman claimed that David Hancko has the ability to play for top clubs. He said (h/t Tribal Football):

"He can reach the highest level in football. Yes, [he can play for both Real Madrid or Liverpool]. This is a player who can just adapt everywhere. If he goes to Liverpool, he will need two to three weeks. After that, he will be settled [at the club]."

Hancko, 27, is regarded one of the Eredivisie's best defenders due to his steady rise in stature at Feyenoord. The Slovakia international has helped his club win three trophies, including one Eredivisie title so far. He has registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 122 total games for his team.

Should Hancko secure a permanent move to Real Madrid, he could potentially replace David Alaba in their squad. The left-footed defender could prove to be a backup to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool should he join the Reds, who are thought to be in the market for a new centre-back.

