“My Dad says f off”, “Tell your Dad we’ll give him £120,000” - Paul Gascoigne explains hilarious details behind rejecting Manchester United

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paul Gascoigne has explained the hilarious details of his decision to reject Manchester United in 1988. He notably went on to win the FA Cup with Spurs in 1991 and played 112 games for the club before leaving England to play for Lazio in Serie A by 1992.

Before switching to Tottenham, the midfielder began his career at Newcastle United, where he broke into the first team and played 104 games. His impressive performances led to interest from Old Trafford, with the opportunity to work under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Gascoigne has now revealed why he decided against the move to the Mancunian giants and a move to Liverpool. Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the 57-year-old said (via TBR Football):

Trending

“I was sitting with my Dad and the phone went and it was Kenny Dalglish first. I said Dad it’s Kenny Dalglish and he said I want you to sign for Liverpool. So I spoke to him for half an hour and I put the phone down and I said Dad to be honest I did not understand a word he said!"

Hilariously, he also rejected the Red Devils, this time for financial reasons:

“Then Sir Alex called us, and said 'look, we want to sign you'. I said 'okay I’ll sign when I come back from holiday'. So I told my Dad 'I’m going to Old Trafford, Man United' and then two days later the phone went and it was to sign for Tottenham.

“I went ‘look I’m going to sign for Man United’. I said 'Dad it’s Tottenham' and he said 'tell them to f off you’re going to sign for Man United'. So I said 'my Dad says f off, I’m going to Man United'. He then went 'tell your Dad we’ll give him £120,000'. He went 'what are you waiting for then, son?'”

Fabrizio Romano shares update on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United

The era of Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United is now long gone, with the Red Devils struggling to reach their former heights in the past decade. Current manager Erik ten Hag seems to be on the verge of getting sacked from Old Trafford, but his two consecutive trophies might be enough to keep him.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is still no update on what may happen to the Dutch tactician. Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said:

“We’re yet to hear an update on Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, with the internal review process ongoing and a decision expected soon in what could be crucial days ahead for the club.

"I’ve already mentioned that Man United have also held talks with the representatives of other managers, so let’s see what happens there, but it remains an open situation at the time of writing.”

The manager has had a topsy-turvy time at Manchester United, finishing in eighth place this season while getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage.