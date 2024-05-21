"My dear Toni, Champions partner and forever friend" - Casemiro sends message to Real Madrid's Toni Kroos as latter announces retirement

Former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro wrote an emotional message for Toni Kroos as he announced his retirement from football at the end of the season. The Los Blancos' No. 8 announced his retirement today (May 21) through his podcast and an emotional letter on Instagram.

On Instagram, Casemiro shared a photo of himself with the German legend in Real Madrid's gym. He included a heartwarming letter dedicated to the five-time Champions League winner in the caption.

"My dear Toni, Champions partner and forever friend. You knew when to say goodbye, so look back proudly and smile: you've earned it. There is only one Kroos, the one we have all enjoyed (Lukita and I especially), but the one in the photo is Toni, my Toni." wrote Casemiro in the caption. (translated to English from Spanish).

The Manchester United midfielder went on to talk about the fun times, jokes, victories, and all the titles the two had won together. He described the relationship as a perfect concoction of fun and seriousness.

"How many anecdotes, victories and titles have been forged in that gym. It was our office and when it needed to get serious, we did it; and when it came to have fun, then too."

Casemiro finally ended the letter by saying:

"You were the perfect player but I'll stick with the person.”

Kroos will retire after the Euro 2024 in Germany, starting in June.

Toni Kroos and Casemiro were part of an iconic midfield trio for Real Madrid

The Iconic Trio ((Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images ))

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro formed one of the most iconic midfield trios for Real Madrid in modern football. The Brazillian did all the dirty work and was exceptional at recovering balls and breaking opposition attacks. Meanwhile, Modric excelled in weaving through tight spaces and orchestrating the midfield.

Finally, Toni Kroos was an unparalleled passer of the ball. He easily linked the attack with the defense and was also a master of set pieces for the Los Blancos. Kroos and Casemiro have played 237 games, with the German assisting seven goals for the Brazillian midfielder (via Transfermarkt).

In 463 games for Real Madrid, Toni Kroos has scored 28 goals and created 98 more. Talking about collective trophies, the German has won four Champions Leagues and four La Liga crowns with the Spanish giants. He's also won five Supercopa de Espanas, five Club World Cups, one Copa del Rey, and three European Super leagues.

Toni Kroos' final chance to win a record fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid (and sixth overall) will come on June 1. Los Blancos will face Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley Stadium in the final.