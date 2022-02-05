"My decision was a little bit based on that" - New signing Luis Diaz explains why Liverpool is the 'perfect team'

Following the completion of his move from Porto, Luis Diaz has now officially been unveiled as a Liverpool player. The 25-year-old met manager Jurgen Klopp as well as his new team-mates before undergoing his first individual training session and photo shoot.

Diaz was signed for a reported fee of £40.5 million and has joined the Premier League giants on a five-year deal to add to their existing attacking firepower. His addition to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino gives Liverpool's attack another dimension.

Following the aforementioned activities on his first day at the club, Luis Diaz sat down for his first interview. Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, he reflected on meeting his new colleagues and why he believes he's at the 'perfect club'.

Regarding his new teammates, he said:

I’m very happy and pleased to be here at this great team and this great club. I’ve not been here for very long but in the short time I’ve had with my new teammates, I’ve shared a few words with some great players and real references at this club. I’m very proud to be meeting up with them, and to now have the chance to play alongside them as a teammate and share a dressing room with them is a great source of pride for me. I’m really happy and content to be here."

Luis Diaz was also asked whether he believes the Reds' playing style suits him, to which he responded:

"Yes, for me it is the perfect team and my decision to come here was a little bit based on that. I knew the team’s style of play would be helpful to me, that it would help me a lot. This is an important moment for me and it is all about working 100 per cent because the first thing is being available and being fully match-fit so that I can produce and perform out there on the field."

He further explained that he has followed Liverpool for a good while, and stressed on why the 'great club' has always been his choice. He said:

"Because it’s a club that I’ve followed for a good while now, and I’ve always watched them play. It’s no secret that the Premier League is one of the best leagues around and I’ve followed the football here and watched it since I was a boy. And as for Liverpool, I don’t think I need to say much about them that hasn’t been said. It’s a great club, a real reference in the game, which has won many cups and league titles, and so Liverpool has always been my choice."

"I’m available" - Luis Diaz says he's ready to contribute at Liverpool

The 25-year-old claims he's 'ready to go whenever'

Despite having completed just his first day at Liverpool, Luis Diaz believes he is ready to hit the ground running. The Colombian winger has declared himself available to manager Jurgen Klopp from the get-go.

"I think right from the word go! I’m committed to being available from today, the very first day I’ve arrived. I’ve already trained a bit today, I was out on the pitch and then in the gymnasium. So yes, my mindset is that I’m ready to help out my team and do my bit and contribute, as you said. I’m available to the manager and his coaching staff for whatever they need me for, and I’ll be ready to go whenever," Luis Diaz said.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh