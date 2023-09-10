“My deepest condolences” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to Morocco’s earthquake victims 

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his sincerest condolences for victims of the devastating earthquake that has ravaged Morocco.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Friday night, with the death toll exceeding 2000, as per state TV. Roads blocked by debris have hindered the ability of rescue teams from reaching the hardest hit areas, as per CNN. It's the most devastating earthquake to hit the area in 120 years, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake's epicenter was in the High Atlas mountains, about 72 kilometers southwest of the popular tourist city of Marrakech. There, many residents spent the night outside in fear of aftershocks and collapse of some of the old structures that have sustained damage.

Ronaldo, who featured in Portugal's 1-0 UEFA Euro Qualifiers win over Slovakia on Friday (September 8), posted on his Instagram Story:

"My deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Morocco. Sending love and prayers to all in Morocco at this very difficult time."

Here's a screenshot of his Instagram Story:

Meanwhile, in the game against Slovakia in Bratislava - where Bruno Fernandes scored a 43rd-minute winner - Ronaldo received a yellow card in the 62nd minute. That rules him out of the Portugal's next qualifier at home against Luxembourg on Monday (September 11).

How Cristiano Ronaldo has fared for Portugal this year

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a fabulous year with the Portuguese national team so far. In five games - all in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers - the 38-year-old has racked up five goals.

He opened his team's qualifying campaign with a brace in their 4-0 home win over Liechtenstein in March. Three days later, he starred with another brace as Portugal thumped Luxembourg 6-0 away.

Ronaldo drew a blank in the 3-0 matchday three win at home to Bosnia & Herzegovina but returned to scoring ways in the next game against Iceland. Playing a landmark 200th game for Portugal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner marked the occasion with the only goal of the game.

The Al-Nassr forward endured a scoreless outing in the 1-0 win in Slovakia. Roberto Martinez's side, though, have a perfect record in Group J of qualifying with five wins and 15 unanswered goals.