"My dream was to play more years for Arsenal" - Ex-Gunners fan favorite signals desire to return to the club in some capacity 

Former Arsenal fan favorite Santi Cazorla has signaled his desire to return to the Emirates Stadium in some capacity in the future, as per AS.

Cazorla, 37, is currently playing for Qatari side Al-Sadd FC.

The veteran Spanish attacker became a huge hit at Arsenal during six seasons with the Gunners.

Cazorla made 180 appearances, scoring 29 goals and contributing 45 assists.

He won the FA Cup twice with the north London side in 2014 and 2015.

The Spaniard left Arsenal in 2018 but remains a favorite among the Gunners supporters.

A return to Mikel Arteta's side as a player is unlikely, given his age and the current squad at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Cazorla has spoken glowingly of his time with the Gunners and would like to return in some capacity.

He told Daily Mail:

“I have to start thinking about that. I don't know if as a coach, assistant coach or sports director. My dream was to play more and more years for Arsenal. Of course I would like to go back. I have to wait if the club thinks of me, if I can help in something, as a coach or sports director."

Cazorla suffered a horrific ankle injury during his time with the Premier League club.

There were fears that the veteran midfielder might not even be able to walk again, let alone play again due to an infection.

However, the Spaniard made a heroic return after missing 103 games for the Gunners.

He returned to Villarreal on a free transfer in 2018 following surgery on his ankle.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka's transformation this season has amazed Tim Sherwood

Xhaka has surprised many this season

Xhaka, 30, has been a standout performer for Arsenal this season as the Gunners sit at the top of the Premier League table.

The Swiss midfielder has made 20 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

He has been given a more attacking role than in prior campaigns under Arteta, and the north Londoners are reaping the rewards.

Xhaka has come in for criticism over the years for questionable performances and perceived attitude problems.

His transformation this season has impressed many, including former Tottenham Hotspur manager Sherwood.

The Englishman heaped praise on Xhaka, telling talkSPORT (via TBR Football):

"He’s been brilliant going further forward, like he does for Switzerland. I’ve got to have him in because of the transformation of where he was and where he’s come back to.”

