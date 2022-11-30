"My eyes are bleeding" "Hope they lose 6-0" - Fans shocked as Didier Deschamps names much-changed France starting XI against Tunisia 

Fans are shocked to see a vastly rotated France's starting lineup for their final group encounter with Tunisia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 30).

Les Bleus have already sealed their place in the round of 16 after beating Australia and Denmark in their first two group matches. They are now competing to finish in the top spot.

However, head coach Didier Deschamps has taken a huge gamble here by resting all his key players against Tunisia. He has rested Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, and given fringe players a chance.

Steve Mandanda starts in goal whereas Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, and Eduardo Camavinga comprise France's back four for the day. The Real Madrid midfielder has surprisingly been picked as a left-back.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Youssouf Fofana will operate from the base of the midfield. Meanwhile, Matteo Guendozi, Jordan Veretout, and Kingsley Coman play behind the lone striker, Randal Kolo Muani.

This kind of selection has fans worrying about their outcome. Many are predicting an unfavorable result that could jeopardize their prospects of finishing first in Group D.

One fan jokingly said it was France's under-13 side, while another hoped the defending champions would lose 6-0 inside the opening half of the game alone.

France could face Argentina if they finish second in Group D

Deschamp's side might get a tough Round of 16 draw against Argentina if they fail to finish as Group D winners. The Copa America champions would also need to secure the top spot in Group C for this to happen.

Les Bleus are currently at the top with four points, but with such a highly changed lineup, Tunisia will be fancying their chances of causing an upset.

Should they come second and Argentina win their group, it would set up a mouth-watering encounter between the giants in the next round.

They famously clashed at the same stage in the last edition of the World Cup. The Blues secured a thrilling 4-3 victory en route to lifting the trophy.

The sides could still meet in the last 16 should the European side win here and Argentina fail to beat Poland in their match later in the day.

