“My faith in this guy’s natural ability will never waiver”, “Ain’t no defender stopping that” – Barcelona fans hail masterclass from 28-year-old star during 3-0 win over Elche

Barcelona fans were over the moon as Memphis Depay scored a fantastic goal during the team's 3-0 win against Elche in La Liga.

Depay got his first start of the season on the team's front three along with Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele. The Dutchman made the most of the opportunity as he put on a masterclass at Camp Nou.

Lewandowski gave the hosts the lead in the 34th minute. Depay scored his team's second of the game. Depay received a pass from Alejandro Balde and took a sharp turn before blasting the ball inside the Elche goal. Lewandowski added another in the 38th minute.

Marco Lai @MarcoLai_23 He never scores ordinary goals.

Fans termed the goal as the best of the season. Others pointed out that the Dutchman will spearhead his country's attack in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Many also argued that Depay is a better option on the left wing than Raphinha. However, they thought that coach Xavi Hernandez would probably prefer the newly-signed from Leeds United over Depay.

Depay is a naturally gifted footballer who has an element of magic that can win games for his team. Fans hailed the player for that, mentioning his supreme talent.

Check out the best reactions across Twitter from Barcelona fans:

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Memphis Depay’s goal wins goal of the season btw Memphis Depay’s goal wins goal of the season btw👍

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Depay masterclass I’m hearing. My faith in this guy’s natural ability will never waiver. He should be higher up in Barca’s LW rankings. Better than Ferran. Leave Dembélé/Raphinha at RW. I’m sensing Depay spearheading a dark horse Dutch charge at the World Cup too. What a player. Depay masterclass I’m hearing. My faith in this guy’s natural ability will never waiver. He should be higher up in Barca’s LW rankings. Better than Ferran. Leave Dembélé/Raphinha at RW. I’m sensing Depay spearheading a dark horse Dutch charge at the World Cup too. What a player.

Goated Culé @goated_cule BARCA FANS ARE SLEEPING ON MEMPHIS DEPAY!! BARCA FANS ARE SLEEPING ON MEMPHIS DEPAY!!👉😤👈 https://t.co/9Zs6NDWThC

Maazi Nnamdi💭 @Nnamdichikee You see that depay close turning? Ain't no defender stopping that, once he gets that breather of space. Bloody goal. Balde with two assists. You see that depay close turning? Ain't no defender stopping that, once he gets that breather of space. Bloody goal. Balde with two assists.

KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 @ANKAMAGYIMI__ Depay’s goal was so beautiful. That turn completed 90% of the job Depay’s goal was so beautiful. That turn completed 90% of the job

Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy) @kwaku_majesty_ Memphis Depay is far better than Raphinha but watch Xavi bench him and play Raphinha Memphis Depay is far better than Raphinha but watch Xavi bench him and play Raphinha

Depay was a crucial cog in Barcelona's wheel last season as the player scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 38 games. However, he was out of form so far this season before the game against Elche.

The Dutchman will hope to be in good form ahead of the World Cup as he is one of the Netherlands' best players. He has scored 42 goals for his country in 80 games.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez reacts to Ansu Fati being left out of the Spain

Barcelona's Ansu Fati.

Barcelona star Ansu Fati was left out of the Spain squad by coach Luis Enrique for their upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes.

Xavi Hernandez opined on the situation as he said:

"Ansu is fine. He's a great player and he makes the difference when he comes on. It's important to us. We may be expecting a little more intensity during the match, but he is gradually coming back, and he understands that is he coming out of a difficult situation.

"I will decide (about Ansu). You have to be prudent. Last year, we were maybe too rash with the decision, and it was a problem." (h/t SportsMole)

