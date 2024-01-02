“My family suffers a lot” - Sofi Martinez opens up on impact of fake news about relationship with Lionel Messi

Argentine sports journalist Sofi Martinez has hit out at fake reports of her having a relationship with Lionel Messi. She said that her family has suffered a lot because of the rumors as people talk a lot about it.

Speaking to Argentine news channel C5N, Sofi claimed that there was nothing between her and Messi. She stated that the reports were fake and have impacted her family. She said:

"Many times when the exposure grows, things come that are not so good and my family suffers a lot. This year, people began to talk more and more loudly about 'what's up, how he looks at you' those things and I was in the middle of something that I already feel ridiculous having. Shall I tell you the image I think? Messi or Antonela seeing what I have to say, I mean, what an idiot."

She added:

"Tell them that Messi likes me, like Andy likes him, in fact, he gave him the first grade, he looks at him with the same eyes, the only thing that happens here, it's just that I am a woman."

Sofi Martinez is one of the well-known journalists and reports in Brazil stated that she had an affair with Lionel Messi. The rumors were shut swiftly by the journalist and those around the Inter Miami star, but the interview with C5N was the first time she spoke about it on air.

Sofi Martinez rejects claims that Lionel Messi's wife is jealous

Reports in early 2023 suggested that Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, was jealous of how close Sofi Martinez had gotten with the Argentine star. However, the journalist did not waste time in reacting to the reports and stated that there was no issue between the two.

She told told Socios del Espectaculo:

"No, zero. I don't know where it comes from. On the contrary, I once spoke with Antonela, and I admire her a lot for how she handles the madness that is around her, for the family they have that I love, and it really is to highlight how they show their day to day without eccentricities."

Martinez said that it was a dream to interview Messi:

"It's a dream, and it's spectacular to be close to a person like that, a legend, a myth ... I don't have a link in the newspaper, but we were able to make a note through the people who manage his agenda."

The rumors of Sofi Martinez and Lionel Messi hit the press after she interviewed him following the FIFA World Cup triumph. The journalist also wrote a long open letter to the former Barcelona star, thanking him for his time and humility.