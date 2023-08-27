"My favourite player in the Premier League" - Stan Collymore wants Liverpool to sign 24-year-old star if Mo Salah leaves club this summer

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has heaped praise on Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, adding that the Reds should sign him if Mohamed Salah leaves this summer.

Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. While manager Jurgen Klopp has clearly stated that the Egyptian is not for sale, with the transfer window still open, anything can happen.

If Salah leaves, it would be a huge blow for Liverpool. The winger has registered 187 goals and 80 assists in 307 games since arriving from AS Roma in 2017. The Reds would certainly need to sign a replacement in case it happens.

Collymore believes Mbeumo could be a potential option for Jurgen Klopp's side. He hailed the Brentford forward's abilities and even claimed that the 24-year-old is his 'favorite player in the Premier League'.

Collymore told Caught Offside:

"Interestingly, it’s actually one of Toney’s Brentford teammates that I think top sides should be taking a closer look at – Bryan Mbeumo. I love him! – It may surprise some of you, but Mbeumo is my favourite player in the Premier League."

He added:

“I think he’s quality. Whenever I watch him, he gets the ball close to his feet, he’s very direct, he makes excellent runs in the channels, he can drop deep, he holds the ball up really well, he is very supportive of his striking partner, he gets in the box and poaches goals, he’s physically strong."

Collymore urged Klopp to consider Mbeumo to potentially replace Salah:

“I could go on and on. He’s a great player! – If Salah does end up leaving Liverpool this summer then I certainly think Jurgen Klopp should consider Brentford’s number 19.”

Mbeumo joined Brentford from Troyes in 2019 and has since scored 44 goals and provided 36 assists in 176 games for them. He has started this season brilliantly as well, scoring three goals in three games.

Al-Ittihad's huge offer for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah

As per journalist Rudy Galetti (via Goal), Al-Ittihad have made an offer worth over £80 million to sign Mohamed Salah this summer.

Liverpool are adamant that they don't want to sell their star player but the Saudi Arabian side are willing to test their resolve. They are also set to offer the winger a salary worth £65 million. Including commercials and bonuses, Salah could earn even more than Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad, however, have set a deadline of Monday (August 28) for the Merseysiders to make their decision. As per Galetti, Salah is interested in joining the Saudi Pro League side and has even told Liverpool of his desire to move.

Al-Ittihad have already signed Fabinho from the Reds this summer and are now hoping to bring in Salah as well.