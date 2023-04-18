“My favourite situation of the game” – Jurgen Klopp recalls incident involving ‘poor Leeds United boy’ during Liverpool win at Elland Road

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his favorite moment from the Reds' emphatic 6-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on April 17.

Klopp's side were at their best on Monday and will have taken plenty of positives from the game. Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota each scored a brace while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez also got on the scoresheet. Luis Sinisterra scored the only goal for Leeds.

During stoppage time of the clash, Leeds' substitute Georginio Rutter got on the ball but was immediately surrounded by four Liverpool players. The Reds won the ball back and Klopp was certainly overjoyed at seeing that from his players.

The German manager picked it as his favorite moment from the game, as he told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“I don’t know where to start, the whole game was brilliant. Apart from that (Leeds goal). We were in super control of the game. We played brilliantly. Calm. The counter-pressing was the best for ages, ages. Loved it.”

He added:

“My favourite situation of the game is the 92nd minute. We lose the ball and four players chase the boy (Rutter). The poor Leeds United boy on the ball down and it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Liverpool have had a tough season and have, at times, been accused of being lackadaisical all over the pitch by fans and pundits. Hence, seeing that desire to win the ball in a game they were comfortably winning perhaps hints at their impending resurgence.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota on finally getting among the goals

Diogo Jota had failed to score in 19 appearances across competitions this season, even though he had laid out seven assists. He has also struggled massively due to injuries. On Monday, however, he ended his goal drought in style as he scored twice and provided an assist against Leeds.

After the game, Jota explained how scoring the first goal gave him belief, as he said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"It’s part of football, you try to always believe in yourself but obviously when you do get the goal everything becomes easier in a player’s mind. So, we just need to take advantage of the moment because it’s really hard to achieve that."

He also spoke about getting back among the goals and said:

"Yeah, it was a great feeling. Obviously as a forward I want to score, not only assist, as I’ve been doing this season. And hopefully I can carry on this form from today."

The Portuguese forward will hope to add to his tally when Liverpool host Nottingham Forest next on Sunday, April 22.

