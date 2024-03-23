“My other favourite team” - Trent Alexander-Arnold’s old quotes on Barcelona resurface amid Real Madrid transfer links

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's old quotes about Barcelona being his 'other' favourite club have emerged.

The 25-year-old is currently out injured due to a torn lateral knee ligament, missing the last 11 games across competitions. During this period, Jurgen Klopp's quadruple hopes ended with a 4-3 extra time defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Having not been called up for England duty during the ongoing international break, the versatile full-back is expected to return to action next month for the league trip at United.

In an interview with British GQ in 2020, the Englishman talked about Barcelona being his 'other favourite' club due to similar ideas and views as the Reds:

“I would say that my other favourite team is Barcelona. I feel that they have the same ideas and values as Liverpool.

"They like to bring players through the academy. I grew up watching (Lionel) Messi and that special Barcelona team with (Andres) Iniesta, Xavi (Hernandez), (Thierry) Henry and (Samuel) Eto’o.”

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold is the subject of interest of Real Madrid, as per Eurosport (via The Express), with his deal running out next summer. The publication mentions that there have been no talks yet about an extension.

How has Trent Alexander-Arnold fared for Liverpool?

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a key player for Liverpool, especially this season, contributing two goals and 10 assists in 29 games across competitions.

Both goals and four assists have come in 21 outings in the league, where the Reds trail Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 28 rounds of matches.

His six other assists this season have come in three different competitions: EFL Cup (3), UEFA Europa League (2) and FA Cup (1).

Overall, since his Reds debut in the 2016-17 season under Klopp, Alexander-Arnold has racked up exactly 100 goal contributions - 18 goals and 82 assists in 302 games across competitions.

Like his manager, the Englishman has won every title with the Reds, except the Europa League - where they play Atalanta in the quarterfinals next month.