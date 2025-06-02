"My friend called me to tell me: 'Remember what Rabiot said to you'" - Lamine Yamal on motivation to score wonder goal vs France at Euro 2024

Lamine Yamal has revealed his motivation to score his wonder goal against France at Euro 2024. The Spanish teenager scored a fabulous equalizer against Les Blues to draw his nation level in the semi-finals at the European Championships before they went on to win the game.

In a recent discussion with the press, the forward admitted that France midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s comments about him before the game motivated him, telling COPE:

“Against France, I was sleeping on the bus and my friend called me to tell me: ‘Remember what Rabiot said to you’, and I said: ‘Yes, I remember.'”

The teenager went on to add that he got special attention on the pitch after that, saying:

“I notice that the defenders have more respect for me.”

Before the sides clashed, the Marseille midfielder had said of Lamine Yamal (via 90Min):

"We've seen that he's a player who can handle the pressure. He has a lot of quality. However, it's always difficult to handle a semi-final in a tournament like this. It's down to us to put the pressure on him, to not let him be comfortable and to show him that in order to play the final of a Euro, he'll need to show much more than he has until now.”

Lamine Yamal has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players on the planet after the Euros. At 17, the forward helped Barcelona to a domestic treble and a UEFA Champions League semifinal with 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 games.

What Lamine Yamal said immediately after his wonder goal against France at Euro 2024

Spanish wonder kid Lamine Yamal was overjoyed after he scored a fabulous strike against France to draw La Roja level in the semifinals of Euro 2024. The Iberian nation fell behind to a Randal Kolo Muani strike early in the game but the Barcelona star drew the Spanish level before they snatched a 2-1 win.

Speaking to the press after the game, the forward said:

"I am very happy for the victory and for helping the team, which is in the final. In the end, we should not give importance to any of that. I have helped the team. We were in a difficult moment because nobody expected his goal. I took it, I didn't think and I tried to put it in where it went in and that was it. I'm very happy.”

Spain went on to win the European Championships for the fourth time in their history in 2024.

